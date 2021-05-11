[SBS Star] Everyone Is Impressed About How Considerate Geon-hoo Is to Jin-woo

Professional soccer player Park Joo-ho's son Geon-hoo showed a considerate behavior to his younger brother Jin-woo.On May 9 episode of KBS' television show 'The Return of Superman', Geon-hoo made everybody's heart melt with his thoughtful behavior.In this episode, all three children of Park Joo-ho―Na-eun, Geon-hoo and Jin-woo went to a dance class.Na-eun danced to K-pop artist IU's latest track 'LILAC' with other boys and girls who came to the class.Since Geon-hoo enjoys dancing, he could not take eyes off them dancing together.Na-eun noticed this, and asked the instructor if Geon-hoo could join them; the instructor willingly agreed to it.Geon-hoo walked towards them to join, but then Jin-woo shouted, "Water!"He immediately went back to Jin-woo and gave him a cup of water.As Geon-hoo tried to join the group, Jin-woo spilled water on the floor.But Geon-hoo did not say anything, and just grabbed some tissues and wiped it off the floor.While doing so, Geon-hoo's eyes were locked on the boys and girls who were excitedly dancing.When Geon-hoo was finished wiping the floor, the dance class unfortunately ended.So, Geon-hoo ended up dancing by himself, but he did not complain about the whole situation for a second.Upon watching this part of the episode, 'The Return of Superman' fans commented, "Wow, Geon-hoo's all grown up now.", "This is so touching.", "He's such a good hyung." and so on.(Credit= KBS The Return of Superman)(SBS Star)