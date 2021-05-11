[SBS Star] Song Joong Ki Shares that He Was a Difficult Kid to Control as He Did Not Listen to Anyone

Actor Song Joong Ki shared that his parents and teachers struggled to control him when he was young.On May 7, Song Joong Ki held his online fan meeting 'Song Joong Ki, Live'.During the live broadcast, Song Joong Ki looked back on his childhood days.Song Joong Ki said, "I was uncontrollable when I was little. I broke a fish tank like three times a year in kindergarten. I was such a brat."He continued, "I also used to continuously go to another class to be with a girl that I liked. That was when I was in kindergarten as well."After that, Song Joong Ki said, "My parents actually wanted me to be a daughter. So, they frequently tied my hair up and made me wear pink stuff."He resumed, "Many people in our town used to tell me that I looked pretty, and I didn't like hearing that. I used to get upset about it a lot."He went on, "I remember responding to them like, 'I'm not pretty.', 'I'm a boy. I don't look pretty'. and so on."(Credit= 'historydnc' YouTube)(SBS Star)