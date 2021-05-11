[SBS Star] EXO SEHUN Reveals that He Gets Around 100 Calls from Sasaengs Every Day

K-pop boy group EXO's member SEHUN shared that he gets around 100 calls from sasaengs (overly-obesessive fans) a day.On May 10, SEHUN went live on Instagram to spend some time with fans.During the live broadcast, SEHUN excitedly shared about EXO's upcoming special album 'DON'T FIGHT THE FEELING'.While doing so, his live broadcast ended all of a sudden.When SEHUN turned it back on, he said, "Please stop calling me. Please stop."Many sasaengs tend to call their stars during live to check if the numbers they have are truly theirs.Then, SEHUN said, "I get roughly about 100 calls a day from sasaengs. I can change my number, but I just don't."He continued, "I can't be bothered to change it, because they're still going to somehow find out my new number and continue to call me anyway. It's no worth changing it."Meanwhile, 'DON'T FIGHT THE FEELING' is planned to be released on June 7.(Credit= 'oohsehun' Instagram)(SBS Star)