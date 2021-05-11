[SBS Star] T-ARA Eunjung Shares that She Once Texted Someone Pretending to Be FTISLAND Lee Hong Gi

Eunjung of K-pop girl group T-ARA talked about the time when she texted someone who pretended to be Lee Hong Gi of boy band FTISLAND.On May 5 episode of MBC's television show 'Radio Star', Eunjung and Lee Hong Gi made a guest appearance.During the talk, Eunjung shared that she once exchanged texts with Lee Hong Gi, who actually turned out to be someone else.Eunjung said, "This was years ago when I was rehearsing for 'Dream Concert'. At that time, FTISLAND was part of the line-up, so I saw Lee Hong Gi during the rehearsal."The singer continued, "Lee Hong Gi and I didn't know each other personally, so I didn't have his number. But when I got back to our waiting room, I received a text from someone who said that he was Lee Hong Gi."She went on, "I texted back saying, 'Hi. Your rehearsal lasted quite long.' He was like, 'Yeah, I had to get a lot of things ready.' So, I thought it really was him at first."Then, Eunjung said she met him during the camera rehearsal.Eunjung said, "I said hi, and he was like, 'Oh, hi.' but in a way that he didn't look so comfortable. I texted him later asking why he said hi like that, he told me that it was because there were too many people around."She resumed, "I met Lee Hong Gi again during the concert, and something felt quite odd. I texted this Lee Hong Gi guy again, and asked, 'You're not Hong Gi, right?'. Then, his Kakaotalk profile photo suddenly changed to something else."After listening to Eunjung's story, Lee Hong Gi gasped in surprise and commented, "I had no idea about this. Wow."(Credit= MBC Radio Star)(SBS Star)