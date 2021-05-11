[SBS Star] VIDEO: RAIN & Kim Tae-hee Seen Cutely Teasing Each Other in a Behind-the-scenes Footage

Singer RAIN and actress Kim Tae-hee were spotted adorably teasing each other in a behind-the-scenes footage for their commercial.On May 7, one mattress company shared a behind-the-scenes footage from RAIN and Kim Tae-hee's recent commercial.Not too long ago, RAIN and Kim Tae-hee shot their first commercial together since their marriage in 2017.In the footage, Kim Tae-hee burst into laughter while saying her line, as she felt awkward acting with RAIN.Here, RAIN said, "I'm really comfortable right now. Aren't I good? Relax and just think as if you're at home with me."Kim Tae-hee laughed and commented, "Oh, I'm jealous."Then they monitored their acting after filming a scene where they were cooking together.While doing so, the director said, "Wow, RAIN. You really look like a family man."To this, Kim Tae-hee playfully responded, "You're right. He looks so fake."RAIN lost his cool a little, then said with a smile, "Are you saying that I don't do that at home?"He continued, "I mean, seriously noona, how could you say it like that?"Under this video, fans left comments such as, "I can't stop smiling the whole time watching this video.", "They are such a cute couple!", "So sweet. I can see how much they love each other." and so on.(Credit= '바디프랜드' YouTube)(SBS Star)