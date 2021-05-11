뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: RAIN & Kim Tae-hee Seen Cutely Teasing Each Other in a Behind-the-scenes Footage
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] VIDEO: RAIN & Kim Tae-hee Seen Cutely Teasing Each Other in a Behind-the-scenes Footage

[SBS Star] VIDEO: RAIN & Kim Tae-hee Seen Cutely Teasing Each Other in a Behind-the-scenes Footage

Lee Narin

Published 2021.05.11 11:06 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: RAIN & Kim Tae-hee Seen Cutely Teasing Each Other in a Behind-the-scenes Footage
Singer RAIN and actress Kim Tae-hee were spotted adorably teasing each other in a behind-the-scenes footage for their commercial. 

On May 7, one mattress company shared a behind-the-scenes footage from RAIN and Kim Tae-hee's recent commercial. 

Not too long ago, RAIN and Kim Tae-hee shot their first commercial together since their marriage in 2017. 
RAIN and Kim Tae-heeIn the footage, Kim Tae-hee burst into laughter while saying her line, as she felt awkward acting with RAIN. 

Here, RAIN said, "I'm really comfortable right now. Aren't I good? Relax and just think as if you're at home with me." 

Kim Tae-hee laughed and commented, "Oh, I'm jealous." 
RAIN and Kim Tae-heeThen they monitored their acting after filming a scene where they were cooking together. 

While doing so, the director said, "Wow, RAIN. You really look like a family man." 

To this, Kim Tae-hee playfully responded, "You're right. He looks so fake." 

RAIN lost his cool a little, then said with a smile, "Are you saying that I don't do that at home?" 

He continued, "I mean, seriously noona, how could you say it like that?" 
 

Under this video, fans left comments such as, "I can't stop smiling the whole time watching this video.", "They are such a cute couple!", "So sweet. I can see how much they love each other." and so on. 

(Credit= '바디프랜드' YouTube) 

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.