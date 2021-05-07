뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Former iKON B.I to Make His Official Comeback as a Singer
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] Former iKON B.I to Make His Official Comeback as a Singer

[SBS Star] Former iKON B.I to Make His Official Comeback as a Singer

Lee Narin

Published 2021.05.07 16:11 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Former iKON B.I to Make His Official Comeback as a Singer
B.I, formerly of K-pop boy group iKON, is making his official return to the music industry. 

On May 7, B.I's management agency IOK Company 131LABEL shared an image that tells details of B.I's latest release. 

According to the image, B.I is planned to release a global single on May 14 (KST). 

Then on June 1 (KST), B.I will be dropping his first full album. 
B.IFollowing the news, B.I uploaded an edited video of himself on his Instagram. 

In the video, B.I is looking busy working on his new music;; it is assumed the video was recently filmed when he was busy focusing on his music. 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

B.I(@shxxbi131)님의 공유 게시물


Previously in March, B.I released a special album 'Midnight Blue' as part of a donation project called 'LOVE STREAMING'. 

All profit made from 'Midnight Blue' was donated to World Vision―an Evangelical Christian humanitarian aid, development and advocacy organization. 

This comeback will mark B.I's official return to the industry for the first time in about two years. 
B.I
B.I left iKON and YG Entertainment in June 2019 after he was accused of purchasing and using illicit drugs back in 2016.

Then earlier this year, it was revealed that B.I was appointed as a management agency IOK Company's executive director. 

(Credit= IOK Company 131LABEL, 'shxxbi131' Instagram) 

(SBS Star)    
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.