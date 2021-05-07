[SBS Star] Former iKON B.I to Make His Official Comeback as a Singer

B.I, formerly of K-pop boy group iKON, is making his official return to the music industry.On May 7, B.I's management agency IOK Company 131LABEL shared an image that tells details of B.I's latest release.According to the image, B.I is planned to release a global single on May 14 (KST).Then on June 1 (KST), B.I will be dropping his first full album.Following the news, B.I uploaded an edited video of himself on his Instagram.In the video, B.I is looking busy working on his new music;; it is assumed the video was recently filmed when he was busy focusing on his music.Previously in March, B.I released a special album 'Midnight Blue' as part of a donation project called 'LOVE STREAMING'.All profit made from 'Midnight Blue' was donated to World Vision―an Evangelical Christian humanitarian aid, development and advocacy organization.This comeback will mark B.I's official return to the industry for the first time in about two years.B.I left iKON and YG Entertainment in June 2019 after he was accused of purchasing and using illicit drugs back in 2016.Then earlier this year, it was revealed that B.I was appointed as a management agency IOK Company's executive director.(Credit= IOK Company 131LABEL, 'shxxbi131' Instagram)(SBS Star)