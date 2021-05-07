뉴스
[SBS Star] VIDEO: ITZY YUNA Sheds Tears While Thanking Fans; She Is Beautiful Even When She Cries
[SBS Star] VIDEO: ITZY YUNA Sheds Tears While Thanking Fans; She Is Beautiful Even When She Cries

[SBS Star] VIDEO: ITZY YUNA Sheds Tears While Thanking Fans; She Is Beautiful Even When She Cries

Lee Narin

Published 2021.05.07
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: ITZY YUNA Sheds Tears While Thanking Fans; She Is Beautiful Even When She Cries
K-pop girl group ITZY's member YUNA was spotted crying while thanking her fans. 

On May 6, ITZY had a comeback stage on Mnet's music show 'M COUNTDOWN'. 

On this day, ITZY won first place with the group's recently-dropped song 'Mafia in the Morning'. 

It was ITZY's first music show win with 'Mafia in the Morning' as it was only released on April 30. 
ITZYAfter the end of the show, YUNA went live on NAVER V LIVE for about good 20 minutes. 

During the live broadcast, YUNA shared love for fans MIDZY (the name of ITZY's fandom). 

YUNA said, "I just want to express my deepest gratitude to MIDZY. Thank you for your love and support. I love you, and thank you so much." 

She continued, "There are many reasons why I live and work hard, but one of the biggest reasons is all because of you. I really want you to know how much I care about you." 
ITZYThen, YUNA suddenly teared up and said, "Thank you, honestly. Make sure to take good care of yourselves at all times. Wear a mask. I'm trying to look after myself well as well." 

YUNA once again thanked MIDZY upon wrapping up the live broadcast. 

MIDZY watching the live broadcast also wiped tears rolling down their cheeks and left comments such as, "Don't cry! Love you too, unnie!", "How are you so beautiful even when you cry?" and so on. 
 
(Credit= 'ITZY' NAVER V LIVE, Mnet M COUNTDOWN) 

(SBS Star)   
