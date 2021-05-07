[SBS Star] VIDEO: Conan O'Brien Gives a Hilarious Response to J-HOPE Accidentally Calling Him "Curtain"

American television host Conan O'Brien hilariously responded to J-HOPE of K-pop boy group BTS accidentally calling him "Curtain".On May 4, a new episode of BTS' show 'Run BTS!' was unveiled online.In this episode, the members of BTS played a game where they were asked to identify various celebrities just by looking their photos.During the game when a photo of Conan O'Brien came out, J-HOPE confidently blurted out "Curtain".He immediately collapsed in convulsive laughter as his fellow members JIN and JIMIN scolded him for not recognizing Conan O'Brien.In response to this, J-HOPE laughingly commented, "I got confused for a moment!"Then on May 5, Conan O'Brien took to his YouTube to talk about this recent episode of 'Run BTS!'.After showing this part of 'Run BTS!', Conan O'Brien said with a straight face, "Curtain. He called me Curtain!"Conan O'Brien continued with anger, "He said I was a curtain, and I've been to Korea! I was popular there!"He resumed, "I'll get you BTS. Oh, I'll get you good.", then laughingly added, "By that, I mean I'll silently resent you. I have no power to do anything to you."He went on while laughing, "I'm very old and on the way out, you guys are pretty much running the world. So when I say I'll get you, I just mean I'm going to stew in my own juices."(Credit= 'Team Coco' YouTube, 'BTS' NAVER V LIVE)(SBS Star)