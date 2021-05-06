뉴스
[SBS Star] Producer Na Young-seok Shares a Hilarious Reason Why He Hates(?) EXO KAI
[SBS Star] Producer Na Young-seok Shares a Hilarious Reason Why He Hates(?) EXO KAI

Lee Narin

Published 2021.05.06 18:12 View Count
Renowned producer Na Young-seok revealed a funny reason why he hates(?) KAI of K-pop boy group EXO. 

On May 5, Na Young-seok shared a new video on his YouTube. 

The video showed Na Young-seok talking about the time when he filmed a show with KAI in the past. 
Na Young-seok and KAINa Young-seok said, "At that time, I had to style myself well. I went to a clothing store, and chose a shirt and pair of pants." 

The producer resumed, "Then, I thought to myself, 'A vest would go well with these. I should buy one..' So, I asked KAI if he could choose one for me."

He continued, "I went to pay after he chose a vest for me, and the cashier was like, 'It's 700,000 won (approximately 622 dollars).' I was like, 'What?!'" 

He went on, "It turned out the vest was 500,000 won (approximately 444 dollars). The vest didn't even fit me perfectly! That's when I started hating KAI." 
Na Young-seok and KAIKAI laughed and responded, "Actually, I thought about buying that vest, but put it back down as it was too expensive." 

With a cheeky smile, KAI added, "Well, it was all planned if you get what I mean."

To this, Na Young-seok laughingly commented, "Seriously?! You made me pay for it all for you?" 
Na Young-seok and KAI(Credit= '채널 십오야' YouTube) 

(SBS Star)   
