[SBS Star] Jin Goo Shares How Song Hye Kyo Changed Over the Years

Lee Narin

Published 2021.05.06 16:42 Updated 2021.05.06 16:59 View Count
Actor Jin Goo shared how actress Song Hye Kyo has changed over the years. 

On May 6 episode of SBS POWER FM 'Kim Yeong-cheol's Power FM', Jin Goo made a guest appearance. 
Jin GooDuring the talk, Jin Goo talked about working with Song Hye Kyo for the first time in about 13 years for 'Descendants of the Sun' in 2016. 

Jin Goo previously worked with Song Hye Kyo in a drama 'All In' back in 2003. 

The actor stated, "Song Hye Kyo hasn't changed at all. She was just as pretty, kind and hard-working." 

He emphasized her stunning appearance, "She was so pretty." 
Jin GooThen, Jin Goo mentioned working with actress Han Ji Min for 'All In' as well. 

Jin Goo said, "We played roles of students at that time. I wonder how those kids in the drama would have grown." 

He continued, "But if I had an opportunity to work with Han Ji Min again, then I would love to try filming something romantic with her." 
Jin Goo(Credit= 'bohyunahn' Instagram, SBS POWER FM Kim Yeong-cheol's Power FM) 

(SBS Star)    
