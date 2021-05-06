뉴스
[SBS Star] Wang Seok-hyeon Shares He Proposed to Park Bo Young During 'Speed Scandal'
Lee Narin

Published 2021.05.06 14:45 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Wang Seok-hyeon Shares He Proposed to Park Bo Young During Speed Scandal
Actor Wang Seok-hyeon revealed that he proposed to actress Park Bo Young while they were filming 'Speed Scandal' together. 

On May 5 episode of MBC's television show 'Radio Star', Wang Seok-hyun made a guest appearance. 
Wang Seok-hyeonDuring the talk, Wang Seok-hyun was asked about starring in a hit movie 'Speed Scandal' with Park Bo Young back in 2008. 

Wang Seok-hyeon said, "I was five years old (Korean age) when I filmed the movie. The competition for the role was fierce at that time. I was chosen out of over 1000 applicants." 

He continued, "In the movie, Park Bo Young played the role of my mother. I really liked her. I almost took her as my real mother." 
Wang Seok-hyeonThen, Wang Seok-hyeon said he cried during shooting once. 

The actor said, "Something happened on site, and I cried my eyes out at that time. Park Bo Young came and comforted me." 

He laughingly resumed, "I remember saying something crazy to her then. I was like, 'Are you going to marry me if I stop crying?'" 
Wang Seok-hyeonUpon hearing this, the hosts asked whether he currently keeps in touch with Park Bo Young. 

Wang Seok-hyeon pulled a sad face and answered, "No. I would love to though." 

(Credit= LOTTE Entertainment, MBC Radio Star) 

(SBS Star)   
ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.