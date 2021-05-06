[SBS Star] BTS J-HOPE Attends His Sister Jung Jiwoo's Wedding Ceremony

K-pop boy group BTS' member J-HOPE went to his older sister social media influencer Jung Jiwoo's wedding ceremony.On May 5, some photos of J-HOPE at a wedding ceremony were shared online.In the photos, J-HOPE was with neatly-styled blonde hair and black tuxedo.To prevent the spread of COVID-19, everyone including J-HOPE wore a mask throughout the ceremony.Even with a mask on, J-HOPE still looked amazingly handsome.It turned out that the wedding ceremony was Jung Jiwoo's, who recently announced to marry a non-celebrity.On this day, J-HOPE's fellow members V, JIN and RM also went to the wedding ceremony.They were seen on sitting down watching Jung Jiwoo's once-in-a-lifetime beautiful moments together.After the ceremony, J-HOPE kindly took photos with the guests who asked for photos as well.(Credit= Online Community)(SBS Star)