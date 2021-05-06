뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] BTS J-HOPE Attends His Sister Jung Jiwoo's Wedding Ceremony
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] BTS J-HOPE Attends His Sister Jung Jiwoo's Wedding Ceremony

[SBS Star] BTS J-HOPE Attends His Sister Jung Jiwoo's Wedding Ceremony

Lee Narin

Published 2021.05.06 11:39 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] BTS J-HOPE Attends His Sister Jung Jiwoos Wedding Ceremony
K-pop boy group BTS' member J-HOPE went to his older sister social media influencer Jung Jiwoo's wedding ceremony. 

On May 5, some photos of J-HOPE at a wedding ceremony were shared online. 

In the photos, J-HOPE was with neatly-styled blonde hair and black tuxedo. 
J-HOPETo prevent the spread of COVID-19, everyone including J-HOPE wore a mask throughout the ceremony. 

Even with a mask on, J-HOPE still looked amazingly handsome. 

It turned out that the wedding ceremony was Jung Jiwoo's, who recently announced to marry a non-celebrity. 
J-HOPEOn this day, J-HOPE's fellow members V, JIN and RM also went to the wedding ceremony. 

They were seen on sitting down watching Jung Jiwoo's once-in-a-lifetime beautiful moments together. 

After the ceremony, J-HOPE kindly took photos with the guests who asked for photos as well. 
J-HOPE J-HOPE(Credit= Online Community) 

(SBS Star)     
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.