뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Non-Korean Fans Are Surprised that BTS Members Use Chopsticks for Every Food
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] Non-Korean Fans Are Surprised that BTS Members Use Chopsticks for Every Food

[SBS Star] Non-Korean Fans Are Surprised that BTS Members Use Chopsticks for Every Food

Lee Narin

Published 2021.05.04 18:06 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Non-Korean Fans Are Surprised that BTS Members Use Chopsticks for Every Food
Non-Korean fans are shocked that the members of K-pop boy group BTS use chopsticks for literally all kinds of food.

Recently, one Korean fan of BTS shared a post online that compiled photos of BTS using chopsticks to eat. 
BTSIn the photos, BTS was seen using chopsticks for foods that a lot of people, especially non-Asians, would think they would not be used for.  

Those foods were like hot dogs, cakes, pizza, fried chicken, quesadillas and so on. 
BTSNot only did they naturally use the chopsticks for the foods, but they also looked like they were more than okay to use them for those foods. 

The photos were not too surprising to Koreans, as Koreans tend to use chopsticks for all types of food.
BTSBut it seems as though it came as a surprise to non-Korean fans. 

Upon seeing this post, they gave responses such as, "What? I can't even use chopsticks for my noodles!", "Next step: chopsticks for water.", "They are so Korean. I feel so confused watching them eating quesadillas with chopsticks...!" and so on. 

(Credit= Online Community, 'BTS' NAVER V LIVE, HYBE) 

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.