[SBS Star] Lee Hyo-ri Shares Why She Decided to Have Children

Singer Lee Hyo-ri revealed why she wants to have children.On May 3, fashion magazine Harper's BAZAAR Korea shared an interview of Lee Hyo-ri online.During the interview, Lee Hyo-ri revealed that she recently decided to have children.Lee Hyo-ri and her husband Lee Sang-soon have been married since September 2013.It has been about eight years, but they have no children yet.Lee Hyo-ri said, "Not too long ago, my husband and I decided that we wanted to have children."The singer continued, "I believe there is a reason why I came to this world, and that is to learn something from it."She went on, "Out of all things in this world, I heard that parenting lets you learn the most. It's the best furniture of your mind."She added, "I would like to learn the kind of love, sacrifice and effort that only a mother can make."(Credit= Harper's BAZAAR Korea, JTBC Hyori's Home Stay)(SBS Star)