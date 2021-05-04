뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Song Joong Ki Swaps Seats with a Supporting Actor so that He Can Get More Screen Time
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] Song Joong Ki Swaps Seats with a Supporting Actor so that He Can Get More Screen Time

[SBS Star] Song Joong Ki Swaps Seats with a Supporting Actor so that He Can Get More Screen Time

Lee Narin

Published 2021.05.04 16:10 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Song Joong Ki Swaps Seats with a Supporting Actor so that He Can Get More Screen Time
Actor Song Joong Ki demonstrated his love and care for his hoobae actor. 

On May 2, a new video was uploaded on producer Na Young-seok's YouTube channel. 

The video showed Song Joong Ki and the cast of the recently-ended drama 'Vincenzo' sitting down for a talk together. 

There were 16 actors and actresses in total, and Song Joong Ki's seat was right in the center of everyone. 
Song Joong KiBefore the talk began, Song Joong Ki looked around and spotted supporting actor Lee Dal sitting at the end of the row. 

Then, Song Joong Ki told Lee Dal, "Dal, come and sit in the center here." 

Lee Dal hesitated as he did not know whether it was okay to accept his offer. 

But Song Joong Ki got up and walked over to his seat, then playfully commented, "It's okay, I'll still get more screen time than you here." 
Song Joong KiIn this video, it was revealed that Song Joong Ki was called 'Captain Song' on site. 

The reason why he was 'Captain Song' was because he took such great care of everyone, especially those who played supporting and minor roles in 'Vincenzo'. 

All actors/actresses shared how amazing 'Captain Song' was, and Song Joong Ki shyly smiled to all those flooding compliments. 
 

(Credit= '채널 십오야' YouTube) 

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.