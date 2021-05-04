뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Kim So Yeon Shares How Caring Her Husband Lee Sang Woo Is
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Kim So Yeon Shares How Caring Her Husband Lee Sang Woo Is

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Kim So Yeon Shares How Caring Her Husband Lee Sang Woo Is

Lee Narin

Published 2021.05.04 14:00 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: Kim So Yeon Shares How Caring Her Husband Lee Sang Woo Is
Actress Kim So Yeon revealed how caring her husband actor Lee Sang Woo is. 

On April 30, one YouTube channel uploaded a video of Kim So Yeon online. 

The video showed Kim So Yeon sitting down for an interview after completing shooting for SBS' mega-hit drama 'The Penthouse 2: War in Life'. 
Kim So YeonDuring the interview, Kim So Yeon said that she has been extremely busy despite wrapping up 'The Penthouse 2: War in Life'. 

Kim So Yeon said with a bright smile, "I've received so much love following 'The Penthouse'. I feel very honored. I feel like I'm living the most beautiful moment of my life nowadays."
Kim So YeonThen, the actress was asked what she would like to do during her time-off. 

Kim So Yeon responded, "I would love to visit an outdoor coffee shop when it's slightly windy. I want to stay there with my latte all day long." 

She continued, "The funny thing is though, my husband doesn't understand this side of me. I'm the kind of person who just likes to enjoy being in a pretty coffee shop, but he's the completely opposite of me."

She went on, "When we go to a coffee shop, he would drink his coffee within a minute and be like, 'Let's go now. Let's go somewhere else.'" 
Kim So YeonBut Kim So Yeon shared that Lee Sang Woo has changed recently. 

Kim So Yeon said, "My husband's been very considerate of me these days though. He's been planning my day-offs. I feel amazingly grateful to him for being so thoughtful." 

She resumed, "On my day-offs, we would go to a coffee shop and stay there for like two hours. He takes a lot of photos of me as well." 

Lastly, she shyly added, "The times like that really helped me going for the past hectic year. I honestly appreciate everything that my husband did for me." 
 

Kim So Yeon and Lee Sang Woo got married in June 2017 after co-starring in MBC's drama 'Happy Home' as a married couple in the beginning of 2016. 

(Credit= '모노튜브' YouTube, 'sysysy1102' Instagram) 

(SBS Star)     
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.