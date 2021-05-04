뉴스
[SBS Star] Justin Bieber to Drop a Collaborative Track with BTS?
Lee Narin

Published 2021.05.04 11:24 View Count
Canadian singer Justin Bieber is reportedly releasing a collaborative track with K-pop boy group BTS. 

On April 29, the U.S. news outlet Page Six reported that Justin Bieber and BTS are collaborating on a new song. 

According to the report, they are taking their time on it and going to make sure it is released right. 

It is speculated that the track could be part of a deluxe release of Justin Bieber's recently-released album 'Justice' to keep the album on the charts. 
Justin Bieber and BTSEarlier last month, BTS' record label HYBE bought Ithaca Holdings for a reported 1 billion dollars.

The merger brought BTS, Justin Bieber, American singer-songwriters Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato and more. 

This collaboration of the two acts thought to be the result of a merger between their record companies. 
Justin Bieber and BTSPreviously, BTS named Justin Bieber as their musical influence in various past interviews. 

Justin Bieber also showed his love for the group when he did a voiceover for a segment on 'E! News' last year. 

At that time, Justin Bieber said, "If anyone knows how to make history, it's BTS. The K-pop group has been shattering records across the global music industry." 

In addition to that, he posted a TikTok video of himself lip-syncing to a chant of the names of the group's members, and even wished JUNGKOOK a happy birthday on social media. 
Justin Bieber and BTSUpon hearing the news, thousands of Beliebers (the name of Justin Bieber's fandom) and ARMY (the name of BTS' fandom) have been expressing their great excitement online. 

(Credit= 'justinbieber' Instagram, 'bangtan.official' Facebook) 

(SBS Star)   
