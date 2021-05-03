뉴스
[SBS Star] VIDEO: ITZY RYUJIN Perfectly Copies 'The Penthouse' Ha Eun-byul
Lee Narin

Published 2021.05.03
K-pop girl group ITZY's member RYUJIN perfectly imitated 'The Penthouse: War in Life' character Ha Eun-byul. 

On May 2 episode of SBS' television show 'Tikita Car', ITZY made a guest appearance. 
RYUJINDuring the talk, RYUJIN shared that she is able to imitate Ha Eun-byul―a character in SBS' hit drama 'The Penthouse: War in Life' well.  

When asked whether she could show off that talent, RYUJIN got ready and said some lines from 'The Penthouse: War in Life' as if she was Ha Eun-byul. 

The amazing thing was that RYUJIN spoke just like her, sounded just like her and even looked just like her while doing so. 
RYUJINAs the hosts were super impressed, the members of ITZY asked her to show them more. 

RYUJIN agreed to it right away, then turned into Ha Eun-byul within seconds. 

She acted the scene where Ha Eun-byul was telling her mother Chun Seo-jin that she was craving for garlic pasta.  

Once again, RYUJIN completely surprised the hosts by seeming exactly like Ha Eun-byul. 

ITZY members gave her the thumbs up with eyes filled with joy and pride. 
 
(Credit= SBS Tikita Car)

(SBS Star)   
