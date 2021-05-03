[SBS Star] Yeon Jung Hoon Says that He Gave the Same Flowers to Han Ga In for the Last 16 Years

Actor Yeon Jung Hoon revealed that he has been buying the same kind of flower to his wife actress Han Ga In for the last 16 years.On May 2 episode of KBS' television show '2 Days & 1 Night', Yeon Jung Hoon shared his sweet married life.While heading to their next destination in a car, Kim Jong Min asked DIN DIN and Yeon Jung Hoon whether there were anyone they wanted to go see rapeseed flowers together.DIN DIN said, "I honestly have no idea who I want to go with."Yeon Jung Hoon said, "It's definitely got to be my kids. They love flowers."After that, Yeon Jung Hoon shared how they came to like flowers.He said, "The funny thing is, I buy the same type of flower for my wife all the time. I buy them on her birthday or our wedding anniversary."He continued, "My kids know that when I come home with flowers, they know it's a special day."Then, Yeon Jung Hoon said that Han Ga In always takes photos of the flowers that he gives her.Upon hearing this, DIN DIN commented, "Oh, that's why your kids like flowers. Flowers definitely make you smile for some reason."Yeon Jung Hoon and Han Ga In got married in May 2005, and they have two children―one girl and one boy.(Credit= KBS 2 Days & 1 Night, SBS Entertainment News)(SBS Star)