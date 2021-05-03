뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Yeon Jung Hoon Says that He Gave the Same Flowers to Han Ga In for the Last 16 Years
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] Yeon Jung Hoon Says that He Gave the Same Flowers to Han Ga In for the Last 16 Years

[SBS Star] Yeon Jung Hoon Says that He Gave the Same Flowers to Han Ga In for the Last 16 Years

Lee Narin

Published 2021.05.03 15:50 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Yeon Jung Hoon Says that He Gave the Same Flowers to Han Ga In for the Last 16 Years
Actor Yeon Jung Hoon revealed that he has been buying the same kind of flower to his wife actress Han Ga In for the last 16 years. 

On May 2 episode of KBS' television show '2 Days & 1 Night', Yeon Jung Hoon shared his sweet married life. 
Yeon Jung HoonWhile heading to their next destination in a car, Kim Jong Min asked DIN DIN and Yeon Jung Hoon whether there were anyone they wanted to go see rapeseed flowers together.

DIN DIN said, "I honestly have no idea who I want to go with." 

Yeon Jung Hoon said, "It's definitely got to be my kids. They love flowers." 
Yeon Jung HoonAfter that, Yeon Jung Hoon shared how they came to like flowers.

He said, "The funny thing is, I buy the same type of flower for my wife all the time. I buy them on her birthday or our wedding anniversary." 

He continued, "My kids know that when I come home with flowers, they know it's a special day." 

Then, Yeon Jung Hoon said that Han Ga In always takes photos of the flowers that he gives her. 

Upon hearing this, DIN DIN commented, "Oh, that's why your kids like flowers. Flowers definitely make you smile for some reason." 
Yeon Jung HoonYeon Jung Hoon and Han Ga In got married in May 2005, and they have two children―one girl and one boy.

(Credit= KBS 2 Days & 1 Night, SBS Entertainment News) 

(SBS Star)    
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.