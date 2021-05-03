[취재파일/영어 전문] Interview with Myanmar Prime Minister of NUG

SBS had its first exclusive interview with the Prime Minister, Manhn Win Khaing Than from the National Unity Goverment found two weeks ago against the military coup on April 30. Despite hiding from the military's sight, Prime Minister Manhn Win Khaing Than strongly condemned of military illegal actions such as relentless airstrikes in the virtual Interview with SBS. He also strongly stated that the National Unity Government which he is leading is the only legitimate government in Myanmar and shared the plan about the Federal Army to fight against the military.==========[Reporter ]Hello. This is Kim Hye Young from SBS. Before we start the interview, we send our deepest condolences to the families and friends of those who have died from military actions of Myanmar military group. We sincerely hope for a democratic spring to come in Myanmar. And thank you again for accepting this interview under a difficult situation.Let's start the interview, Can you first introduce NUG?[Mahn Win Khaing Than / Prime Minister of NUG ]Before we explained about NUG, when the democratically elected members of the country's ruling party are going to start for the government officials after winning the election, the military began a coup d'etat in the morning of Feb 2020.Almost every Myanmar citizen from all over the country has voted for the elected leaders who strongly condemn this unfair and unlawful action of the military. Since it is a threat to Myanmar's democracy and has resulted in protests against the military. As democraticallyelected leaders, we cooperated with the citizens to fight against this military coup d'etat together with the civilians.We, as the democratically elected leaders, have founded the CRPH, which is the Committee Representing Pyidaungsu Hluttaw, to represent the official government. With CRPH leadership, the situation led to the abolishment of the 2008 constitution, which can be a barrier to building up the federal democracy union for Myanmar. CRPH has contacted different groups such as ethnic armed groups, social worker groups and the strike protests groups from all layers and levels and came up with the Charter to build up the Federal Democracy Union in the future.While working on that, CRPH has bestowed the temporary minister's position and the temporary second president position to me. After the CRPH has bestowed authority, therespective position leaders contacted the international organizations and representatives fromdifferent ethnic groups. After the establishment of the Federal Democracy Charter, differentethnic leaders have been selected to establish an agreement of the different ethnic armedgroups and that was how Nation Unity Government was formed.[Reporter ]I assume it's difficult to disclose where you are, however, are you in a safe and secure place?[Mahn Win Khaing Than / Prime Minister of NUG ]I can assume that this would be a safe place as it was given by the person in charge.[Reporter ]The Myanmar army continues air strike and attack, what would you say the current situation in Myanmar is like?[Mahn Win Khaing Than / Prime Minister of NUG ]As you know, the United Nations has called for stopping the cruel crimes, such as killing citizens, against peace and called for the release of all detained people. However, the military has remained unmoved by the various United Nation Statements which the ASEAN has been involved in helping to solve. The chairman's statement came up with a five-point consensus to stop the ongoing human rights violations such as security forces. Following the statement, young people have vowed to step up and take action against the junta again with the upliftment of security forces. However with the sudden detainments at night, breaking of homes by throwing stones has continued to happen despite the pledge. Further violations occurred not only in the urban areas, but also in the rural areas. In addition to that, consecutive terrible scenarios happened. For example on April 27th, one person riding a motorcycle in Titain city was shot and killed by the military, and on the 28th, a group of young people in Mandalay city was shot at by the military and based on official news reports, one has been killed. On the 29th of April, in the Ayeyarwaddy division, Phyarpone city, there was a sudden attack in one of the villages, which resulted in the killing of one person and abduction of three people. In Chaungsone city, a car purposely crashed into motorcycle riders and immediately killed two people. As they have mentioned in ASEAN meeting, there is no security force happening so they reduce the terrorization by weapons, but there are still situations where protesters are being killed by the junta. However this time from riding from normal unmarked cars, not from military vehicles. As you mentioned before, when the civil war happened between the ethnic groups, the military's airstrike was conducted not only in locations with armed groups but also to ethnic villages which are 9-10 miles away from the armed groups. In other words, this can regarded as genocide. If the insurgency happens with an armed group, the military should only attack the armed group, not innocent civilians. However, their airstrikes harmed unrelated villages, especially in the Kayin State. People have been forced to flee from homes. The problem is, Thailand also does not accept these people as refugees, which means they have to suffer in the jungle. When you look at this situation, you can clearly see that no matter how many promises the military group makes, they obviously cannot keep their promises. In the ASEAN five-point consensus, the Special Envoy from ASEAN to Myanmar was allowed to return to the country. However, after coming back to the country from the meeting, the military group said entry can only happen after the country has stabilized and peace and tranquility has been restored. This directly opposes the ASEAN five-point consensus since the junta is responsible for restoring peace. If the security forces and the violations stop, the country can attain peace and stability. If not, there is no way we can attain peace. So, I would like to say if they purposely deny the special envoy to enter thecountry, it won't ever happen.[Reporter]As you said, Myanmar military group continues Air strikes in ethnic communities and while they say they're not using armed weapons, people are being assaulted and detained all across Myanmar. One of the 5 point consensus, announced in the Asean summit held in 4/24, was an immediate end of violence. However, the military group seems to ignore the agreement and repeats violent actions. In the meanwhile, NUG requested unconditional release of political prisoners before any constructive dialogue. There are concerns that two sides might fail to come to an agreement. Prime minister, is the agreement still effective?[Mahn Win Khaing Than / Prime Minister of NUG ]To be honest, there are no specific actions against it so it is hard to say it is broken. But one thing, the junta still haven't complied since then and ASEAN countries cannot do anything about that. So rather than it is broken, as you asked whether it still comes to life, I would say it is still in between its life and death. It can be said that the agreement is still "alive" but it cannot do anything. In Burmese, this would be called "Athet ngin" which is the equivalentof "dying" but between life and death.[Reporter ]Did you have the opportunity to communicate with Aung San Suu kyi through the defense counsel? Can you share her health condition? Did she send any message regarding the Myanmar situation?[Mahn Win Khaing Than / Prime Minister of NUG ]We also cannot say exactly since we don't know what exactly is going on. Recently, we heard that Daw Aung San Su Kyi has requested to meet with her lawyers online and from what we heard from her lawyers, she seems healthy but slimmer. As I have mentioned before, we are trying to stay in a safe place, but if there is an internet connection problem, we cannot even meet. So there is no chance to really get updates since we cannot let anyone know where we are staying. Only there is the news sharing between the current people working together since this is not a situation to get special updates and news from other people. At our safe house, we tried hard to get electricity, so only there is news sharing between colleagues.[Reporter ]Myanmar faces triple challenges, from a democratic crisis, Covid-19 suffering to critical economic situation. On April 22th, The United nations World Food Programme(WFP) estimated that up to 3.4 million more people will face hunger within the next 6 months. What are the actual support that Myanmar need, right now, at this moment?[Mahn Win Khaing Than / Prime Minister of NUG ]The possible support can be to some government officers who are doing civil disobedience movement for their livings and also the refugees who are struggling after running away from the home due to civil war as they need more help. As some people go to help the refugees but the Thailand side has been closed and unable to help them. Those are all possible only after the country's situation gets better and peaceful and stabilizes. In order to improve the situation, it is only possible that the military coup falls apart. Only after that, we can try to focus on the other things better.[Reporter ]A NUG secretary has recently said that some western and middle east countries are preparing to announce support for NUG. Can you name the countries that recognized NUG as an official government?[Mahn Win Khaing Than / Prime Minister of NUG ]In the current situation, the new government has only been formed for 14 days. During the 14 days, there are some delays and hindrances since everything is online. So to get international recognition, it can take longer. Within 1-2 days, we will request for official recognition. Currently, there is no acknowledgment yet. But there are some meetings between the countries' ambassadors. According to what they have said, most of them are willing to worktogether even though there is no official acknowledgement yet.[Reporter ]Is Korea one of those countries also? Have you requested Korea to recognize NUG as an official government?[Mahn Win Khaing Than / Prime Minister of NUG ]Within 1 or 2 days, we are going to send statements to the Ministry of ForeignAffairs not only to South Korea but also to most other countries. Seeing not only the parliament members but also the students and citizens are supporting us by protesting, we could say the whole country is supporting us. That is why I would like to show my gratitude to all the Korean government and its civilians.[Reporter ]You've just said in a few days. Can I understand this as that Korea's official statement will be delivered through NUG's foreign ministry by the first week of May?[Mahn Win Khaing Than / Prime Minister of NUG ]Yes, you can understand it like this. We are preparing now to send the statement.[Reporter ]You have said few minutes ago that Myanmar needs international support to defeat the military group. What would be the actual solution, and what efforts have NUG made?[Mahn Win Khaing Than / Prime Minister of NUG ]Not only over five million citizens but also the international community, including the United Nations have strongly condemned the military coup which really has nothing to do with the government itself and our party. In order to call for the fall of the military government, we tried to rely on the United Nations and the Security Council but it didn't work. While they mentioned they remain seized of the matter, dozens of people have been killed. The statement upon the watch the fall of military dictator for restoration of Democracy from the democratic countries are the only word but no help in the point of our civilian's view. So this is the situation for self-reliance. On the other side, there are some countries unknowingly helping the junta but on our side, the citizens feel we can only see helping with words. So what we have is the power of our people. Five million people have to fight together in this battle against the junta. We will form a strong government. We will form the defense forces for security. And then there will be the formation of the People Defense Force. For these, we are not joining the ethnic armed group to learn and negotiate with them to bring the fall of the military government as much as possible. We clearly want to state that we need the strength from the democratic countries, but if not, we only have our own people. As Daw Aung San Su Kyi has said before our people are the main. We will progress no matter what way we have to use the strength of our people to make it happen.[Reporter ]The coalition of ethnic armed organizations in Myanmar is beginning talks for unity. Many people hope that this movement will shortly lead to an establishment of union army to stand up to the military group. When do you think this will happen?[Mahn Win Khaing Than / Prime Minister of NUG ]The Federal Army is the hope for all our citizens including every ethnicity. It also should happen as well. Where there is only one military who is armed, the military will always try to stage a coup d'etat and seize power. If there is a federal army with every ethnicity that comes together, the coup will be impossible since each division will have its own governance system. We are aiming for that. Currently, we are also trying to negotiate and if we need to fight, we are going to join the ethnic armed groups. After we succeed in the revolution, the armed group and our People Defense Force will negotiate together to emerge the Federal Army. When it will happen will be hard to predict. Another problem that we have is the financial situation. To make sure the Federal Army emerges, we need much more financial resources, and we are planning for that too. We are aiming to get funding upon that. In order to form the people defense force, we need armament, which we will need more money for. Likewise, if we can get support from one country, that could make the process faster.[Reporter ]Korea has been participating in the international restriction towards the military group, such as prohibiting military supply export to Myanmar. Koreans recall the memory of past pro-democracy movement under the dictatorial government. And many NGOs, Religious and academic groups are supporting and funding for Myanmar democracy. Would you like to send any message to the Korean government and people?[Mahn Win Khaing Than / Prime Minister of NUG ]I have a lot to talk about in Korea. Because our people are cruelly shot to death, or at night, forced to break into a private house, and such as shooting the daughter in the father's arm, and robbing silver jewelry as the robber. This is how we are suffering. In the situation where we can't even have a comfortable night, enthusiastic support starting from children, parliament members,your people, and the local administration is also a great help to all the protesters here and to our government. So I'd like to thank you very much. And I'd like to ask you to continue to support us in the future. We want the Korean government to also recognize and support us.[Reporter ]I'd like to ask you 2 questions more.First, Has the United States government recognized NUG as an official government or sent supporting message?Secondly, there are many reports that the Thailand prime minister is close to Hlaing general. Also China and Russia is not providing support to derive an effective solution from UN Security council. Do you have any words for the leaders of Thailand, China and Russia?[Mahn Win Khaing Than / Prime Minister of NUG ]One thing we want is to get respect and protect the voices of our people in our country. Because the Military Commission says the regime has been legally transferred. But how is it legal to take power after arresting and prosecuting the president and state councilor? The regime was not handed over, but it was taken away. About 50 million people are not satisfied about taking over power and are now protesting. This is the will of the people and it is the situation of which will support the will of this people or the will of the minority of the Armed Services Committee. We got to know each other while discussing it here. He said that the voter list was negative without any justification.Commander General ends his term in July this year. They had a discussion with Aung San Suu Kyi, and also with Major General Yar Pyae, Major General Soe Htut, Major General Than Htay, and on the other side with U Kyaw Tint Shwe and U Myint Lwin. He asked for an extension of the term for the next five years. And Daw Aung San Suu Kyi refused to accept it. When she refused to accept, he asked for the president's seat. This is not something I heard in person directly. I would say it is possible. This information has been passed to us. But I won't mention who said it here. There was a report that he was angry and exploded because it is not allowed. Rumors have already been spread outside. So in a straightforward way, he staged a coup because he couldn't be the president.So what we need to know is whether to support the people's will or support a person who took power in a coup because he couldn't be a president. I want to say something to the countries I mentioned earlier, so please put in the shoes' of our people not to that small group of people. To put it bluntly, I understand that the military has been able to last this long because of the support of those countries. Our government receives only a small amount of support when the military getting substantial support from those. I've already told you. From what I see and know, the words and actions are different. So what I want to say to those countries is look at our people which can be known by all over the world. I want you to know the spirit of the people who are without weapons in Myanmar risking their lives and resisting those who are holding weapons. That shows how much we resent the military and it is visible.No one has the courage to go to the place knowing that they are going to die. But out ofspite! Knowing they could die. Some young men even left wills. One young man told his parents, "Don't expect me to come back." It is clearly revealed how much the people do not want the military. Those countries need to know. It seems to me that this is very unfair if those countries are supporting the military for the benefit of their own country. And I think it's an act of ignoring the will of our people in Myanmar. So what I want to say is to respect the will of our people in Myanmar. As you've all seen when the internet conditions and the media environment were good, they are really shooting. The weapon are not even the thing use to suppress violence against protesting. The fact that all the people are still risking their lives even the military used weapons being used in the battlefield clearly shows how much the people do not want the military. There should be a deep respect for those who have passed. The military cannot do anything if the countries don't support it. Civil officers are now participating in the Civil Disobedience Movement (CDM). The military is in a very difficult situation. The governance system is not working in need of funds. If the countries continue to support the military, they continue to survive.As you know, we have been downgraded from one of the wealthiest Southeast Asian countries to the poorest since the military governs after coups in 1962.It is all because of them.Our people are trying to rip out the military now. We will still have to suffer until the root is completely removed. So what I want to say to the countries is to respect the will of our people and protect. Yes, that's all I want to say.[Reporter ]Is it correct to understand that the United States Government has not expressed support even under the table?[Mahn Win Khaing Than / Prime Minister of NUG ]I don't know how the government of the United States's perspective. However, I heard that the U.S. President Joe Biden and the Minister said that they strongly condemn the regression of democracy. That word gives our people strength. However, nothing has come in reality, so the people now feel that the only expectation is our own people. As I said earlier. I don't know what they think. From what I heard is what I said earlier. They do not want to regress democracy and cannot accept destruction. They also talk with the Secretary-General of the United Nations about restoring democracy, and that's what they have to say. These are the words we heard, "We can't take power by force, we can't let it go like this. We are just hearing the words so we don't know what they really think.Our Minister of Foreign Affairs has met the first secretary from the Foreign Ministry of Foreign Affairs who the person in charge of that. It may be the ambassador of Southeast Asia and our Ministry is continuing to make efforts. I have not been able to meet the Minister because of the poor internet connection since we can't attend the meeting. It's been a long time. That's the situation.[Reporter ]I'd like to ask you this question again. Why do you think the international community should recognize NUG as an official government, instead of the military group?[Mahn Win Khaing Than / Prime Minister of NUG ]That's the Ministry of Foreign Affairs's responsibility. As I have mentioned, the Minister and we cannot discuss at all times if the internet is not in good condition. It's been three or four days since I haven't met him at the meeting. I know that they will plan. I don't know how they would plan for it since we are not in contact yet.The present government is a CRRH which is established with parliament members elected by our people's overwhelming vote. The government formed by the parliament officially mandated by our people. So we are legal because we have gained the mandate of our people. And the military group took power by weapons.. There is no public support. Also, in a democratic country, power is given to us by the people. The people do not want to give power to the military, so they are fighting against this. In this sense they are the junta which is not legal. Then we are a government formed by the Committee of Representatives (CRPH), which consists of members of the Parliament members who are recognized by our people. So it is a legitimate government composed by the will of the people. You can see how everyone is fighting against this. Since they took power by force, they can't be legal in any way. So our government is the only legitimate government.[Reporter ]Do you have any last comments you want to make?[Mahn Win Khaing Than / Prime Minister of NUG ]In addition to that I am very happy to see the people of Korea enthusiastically supporting us eternally. Thank you so much for that. Another is that our government is a legitimate government formed by parliament members elected democratically by our people, and we request to continue recognizing our government only in the future as well.[Reporter ]Prime minister, thank you for the interview with SBS. I am among those who support democracy of Myanmar and hope spring comes soon. I hope you take care.[Mahn Win Khaing Than / Prime Minister of NUG ]Thank you so much. I would like to thank you for organizing the interview to let the world know the current state of our government. I wish for the endless development and wealth of Korea.[Reporter ]Thank you very much.