뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Seo In Guk Shares Where His 'Superstar K' Prize Went
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] Seo In Guk Shares Where His 'Superstar K' Prize Went

[SBS Star] Seo In Guk Shares Where His 'Superstar K' Prize Went

Lee Narin

Published 2021.04.30 17:38 Updated 2021.04.30 17:39 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Seo In Guk Shares Where His Superstar K Prize Went
Singer Seo In Guk revealed how he spent his prize of multi-million won 'Superstar K' prize. 

On April 29 episode of SBS POWER FM's radio show 'Kim Yeong-chul's Power FM', Seo In Guk made a guest appearance.
Seo In GukDuring the talk, Seo In Guk reminisced the past when he won Mnet's talent show 'Superstar K' back in 2009. 

Seo In Guk said, "It kind of makes me cringe when I watch myself from that time. I sound so young." 

He laughingly continued, "I feel like I had a very strong Gyeongsang-do dialect at that time as well." 
Seo In GukThen, the host Kim Yeong-chul asked how he spent his prize, which was 100 million won (approximately 89,000 dollars). 

Seo In Guk answered, "Well, I gave all of it to my parents right away. But they told me they haven't spent it yet." 

He went on, "They kept on saying that they can't spend it, because they want to use that money for me later on." 

He sighed and added, "I gave it to them, you know. It's not my money anymore, but I don't think they feel that way." 
Seo In Guk(Credit= Mnet Superstar K, 'seo_cccc' Instagram) 

(SBS Star)    
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.