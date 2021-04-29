[SBS Star] VIINI Describes What His Friendship with BTS JIN & Yoo Seung Ho Is Like

K-pop artist VIINI shared what his friendship with JIN of K-pop boy group BTS and actor Yoo Seung Ho is like.On April 27, VIINI sat down for an interview with the press.During the interview, VIINI described his friendship with JIN and Yoo Seung Ho.One of the interviewers said to VIINI, "You recently mentioned your friendship with JIN and Yoo Seung Ho on 'Video Star'."Previously on 'Video Star', VIINI said, "We are similar in many ways. That's why we are pretty close, I think. We are all homebodies and quiet. We are quite unique in a good way."He also said, "We love animals as well. Seung Ho and I are cat owners, so we talk about our cats often. We show off our cats to each other."In response to the interviewer's question, VIINI commented, "JIN and Yoo Seung Ho always give me a lot of support. They offer me words of encouragement at all times."He continued, "We wish the best for each other as well as ourselves. We are like, 'We can do it! Let's hope we all get through this difficulty well!'"He added, "The fact of knowing that they are rooting for me feels special to me. I feel very grateful for it."(Credit= 'komurola' Instagram, Online Community, 'BTS_twt' Twitter, YG Entertainment)(SBS Star)