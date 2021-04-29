[SBS Star] SHINee MINHO & Si-an Are Happy to Meet Each Other for the First Time in a While

K-pop boy group SHINee's member MINHO and professional soccer player Lee Dong-gook's son Si-an spent some quality time together.On April 25, photos of MINHO and Si-an were uploaded on Lee Dong-gook's family Instagram account.In the photos, MINHO and Si-an share a hug with one another at the indoor basketball court.MINHO is wearing a basketball uniform and Si-an is wearing comfortable gym clothes as if they are preparing for a basketball match.They look truly happy to be exercising together for the first time in ages.Along with the photos, the post said, "With uncle MINHO, who Si-an wanted to see for a long time."Under this post, many people left comments shipping their get-together.They said, "How cute! MINHO is so good with kids!", "I'd love to see them hang out more often!", "Look at that genuine smile of MINHO. He's going to be such a great father." and so on.Previously when Si-an was part of KBS' television show 'The Return of Superman', he was seen hanging out with MINHO many times.It seems like MINHO and Si-an have missed each other a lot.(Credit= 'supermom_sujin' Instagram)(SBS Star)