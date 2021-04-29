[SBS Star] JUNGKOOK Shares that the Existence of ARMY Differentiate BTS from All Other Groups

JUNGKOOK of K-pop boy group BTS shared what makes BTS different from all other groups.Recently, BTS guested on an Indonesian television show 'Waktu Indonesia Belanja' by Tokopedia.During the talk, the members of BTS answered various fun questions that fans wanted to know.One of the questions that JUNGKOOK received was, "What do you think makes BTS special? What differentiates BTS from other groups?"JUNGKOOK answered, "It's definitely ARMY. Their existence makes it a huge difference."He explained, "ARMY are as important to me as my fellow group members. The fact that they are always with us is what differentiates us from all other groups."Then JUNGKOOK talked about not being able to meet ARMY due to the COVID-19 outbreak.JUNGKOOK said, "Please make sure to take good care of yourselves for the time being. Look after your health, guys."He continued, "We're all waiting for the day to meet you again. Please continue to support us even if we are a little distant from each other. Thank you."ARMY are fans of BTS; there are millions of ARMY around the world.(Credit= Big Hit Entertainment)(SBS Star)