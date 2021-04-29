뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] JUNGKOOK Shares that the Existence of ARMY Differentiate BTS from All Other Groups
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] JUNGKOOK Shares that the Existence of ARMY Differentiate BTS from All Other Groups

[SBS Star] JUNGKOOK Shares that the Existence of ARMY Differentiate BTS from All Other Groups

Lee Narin

Published 2021.04.29 11:34 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] JUNGKOOK Shares that the Existence of ARMY Differentiate BTS from All Other Groups
JUNGKOOK of K-pop boy group BTS shared what makes BTS different from all other groups. 

Recently, BTS guested on an Indonesian television show 'Waktu Indonesia Belanja' by Tokopedia. 
JUNGKOOKDuring the talk, the members of BTS answered various fun questions that fans wanted to know. 

One of the questions that JUNGKOOK received was, "What do you think makes BTS special? What differentiates BTS from other groups?" 

JUNGKOOK answered, "It's definitely ARMY. Their existence makes it a huge difference." 

He explained, "ARMY are as important to me as my fellow group members. The fact that they are always with us is what differentiates us from all other groups." 
JUNGKOOKThen JUNGKOOK talked about not being able to meet ARMY due to the COVID-19 outbreak. 

JUNGKOOK said, "Please make sure to take good care of yourselves for the time being. Look after your health, guys." 

He continued, "We're all waiting for the day to meet you again. Please continue to support us even if we are a little distant from each other. Thank you." 
JUNGKOOKARMY are fans of BTS; there are millions of ARMY around the world. 

(Credit= Big Hit Entertainment) 

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.