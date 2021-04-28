[SBS Star] William & Bentley Hammington Finally Update Their Passport Photos

William and Bentley Hammington, the two sons of Korea-based New Zealander Australian comedian Sam Hammington, shared their cute new passport photos.On April 28, new passport photos of William and Bentley Hammington were uploaded on their Instagram.In the photos, William and Bentley Hammington pose with the same hairstyle and awkward smile.Previously on April 27, William and Bentley Hammington were seen falling asleep while waiting for their turn at a photo studio.In the caption, Sam Hammington wrote, "It's their second time taking a passport photo today, but it seems as if they still find it hard."Years ago, Sam Hammington shared photos of the Hammington brothers' passport photos.At that time, they were both babies; the photos were taken not long after they were born.The Hammington brothers finally updated their passport photos and fans are screaming over how adorable they look in them.They left comments such as, "Ah this is the cutest thing I've seen today!", "Aww look at how much they've grown!", "Sooooo cute!" and so on.(Credit= 'williamhammington' 'bentleyhammington' Instagram)(SBS Star)