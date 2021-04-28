뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Lee Chan-hyuk Shares a Funny Reason Why He Wanted to Stop Living with Lee Su-hyun Anymore
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] Lee Chan-hyuk Shares a Funny Reason Why He Wanted to Stop Living with Lee Su-hyun Anymore

[SBS Star] Lee Chan-hyuk Shares a Funny Reason Why He Wanted to Stop Living with Lee Su-hyun Anymore

Lee Narin

Published 2021.04.28 17:17 Updated 2021.04.28 17:32 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Lee Chan-hyuk Shares a Funny Reason Why He Wanted to Stop Living with Lee Su-hyun Anymore
Lee Chan-hyuk of K-pop duo AKMU shared a hilarious reason why he did not want to live with his fellow member younger sister Lee Su-hyun anymore. 

On April 26 episode of JTBC's television show 'Hooray to My Independence' (literal translation), Lee Chan-hyuk hilariously described his relationship with Lee Su-hyun. 
AKMUAs Lee Su-hyun recently moved out of home and started living by herself, the hosts asked Lee Chan-hyuk whether he has visited her new place yet. 

Lee Chan-hyuk said, "Well, it's been like two months she moved out, but I still haven't visited her new place yet. I mean, I've thought about going there plenty of times, but..." 

He laughingly continued, "I definitely feel like I should go there as she's my family, but it's just not that easy for some reason." 
AKMUThen, Lee Su-hyun said, "When I used to live with him, my friends used to come over every now and then. At those times, I used to ask him if he could come out of his room in the nicest way as I could." 

She went on, "But he never came out. Instead, he ordered chicken for us to share together." 

When asked why he ordered chicken for them, Lee Chan-hyuk responded, "It's so that they stay in her room and don't come out." 

The hosts laughed and commented, "It seems like you really didn't want to come out of your room, Chan-hyuk. How did you feel when Su-hyun asked you to come out?" 

Lee Chan-hyuk answered with a playful smile, "I think that was when I started dreaming about living on my own."
AKMULee Chan-hyuk and Lee Su-hyun are talented siblings who first appeared in SBS' survival audition show 'K-pop Star Season 2' in 2012.

The duo joined YG Entertainment following their appearance, and made their official debut with an album 'PLAY' in April 2014. 

(Credit= JTBC Hooray to My Independence, '2pdate' Instagram) 

(SBS Star)    
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.