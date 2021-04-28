뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Kim Young Dae Treats All His Agency Staff to Luxury Card Holders to Show His Gratitude to Them
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] Kim Young Dae Treats All His Agency Staff to Luxury Card Holders to Show His Gratitude to Them

[SBS Star] Kim Young Dae Treats All His Agency Staff to Luxury Card Holders to Show His Gratitude to Them

Lee Narin

Published 2021.04.28 16:13 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Kim Young Dae Treats All His Agency Staff to Luxury Card Holders to Show His Gratitude to Them
Actor Kim Young Dae gave luxury card holders to all his agency staff as a thank-you gift.

On April 26, Kim Young Dae's management agency Outer Korea updated their Instagram with a new post. 

In the post, there was a video of Kim Young Dae thanking staff at his agency. 

Kim Young Dae said, "Hi, everyone at Outer Korea. I would like to express my deepest gratitude to all of you for working with me." 

He resumed, "I've prepared a surprise gift for you, and hope you don't feel uncomfortable about receiving my gift." 
 

Then, there were photos of Kim Young Dae's gifts which were taken by the staff. 

It turned out that Kim Young Dae bought card holders for each of them from one popular luxury brand. 

Over these photos, the staff all wrote, "What a pleasant surprise! I'm such a lucky person. Thank you so much, Young Dae!" 
Kim Young Dae's gift Kim Young Dae's giftUntil recently, Kim Young Dae featured in SBS' mega-hit drama 'The Penthouse 2: War in Life'. 

He is currently busy shooting the next season of the drama that is to be broadcast in June. 

(Credit= 'outerkorea_fan_official' 'outerkorea_official' Instagram) 

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.