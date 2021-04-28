[SBS Star] Kim Young Dae Treats All His Agency Staff to Luxury Card Holders to Show His Gratitude to Them

Actor Kim Young Dae gave luxury card holders to all his agency staff as a thank-you gift.On April 26, Kim Young Dae's management agency Outer Korea updated their Instagram with a new post.In the post, there was a video of Kim Young Dae thanking staff at his agency.Kim Young Dae said, "Hi, everyone at Outer Korea. I would like to express my deepest gratitude to all of you for working with me."He resumed, "I've prepared a surprise gift for you, and hope you don't feel uncomfortable about receiving my gift."Then, there were photos of Kim Young Dae's gifts which were taken by the staff.It turned out that Kim Young Dae bought card holders for each of them from one popular luxury brand.Over these photos, the staff all wrote, "What a pleasant surprise! I'm such a lucky person. Thank you so much, Young Dae!"Until recently, Kim Young Dae featured in SBS' mega-hit drama 'The Penthouse 2: War in Life'.He is currently busy shooting the next season of the drama that is to be broadcast in June.(Credit= 'outerkorea_fan_official' 'outerkorea_official' Instagram)(SBS Star)