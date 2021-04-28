[SBS Star] Lee Jong Suk & Cha Eun-woo to Star in an Action Movie Together

Actor Lee Jong Suk and Cha Eun-woo of K-pop boy group ASTRO are meeting for an action movie.On April 28, it was reported that Lee Jong Suk and Cha Eun-woo had been cast in an upcoming film 'Decibel' (literal title).They were cast alongside actors Kim Rae Won, Jung Sang Hoon, Park Byung Eun, Jo Dal Hwan and actress Lee Sang Hee.'Decibel' depicts a story of the Navy in a submarine trying to stop a sound terrorism attack in the heart of a densely-populated city.Lee Jong Suk will play the role of a Navy captain who is caring and loyal to the crew of his submarine.The actor recently completely his mandatory military service; 'Decibel' will be his first big screen project following his discharge.Cha Eun-woo will play a member of the Navy who is in charge of sonar detection.Previously, Cha Eun-woo led many dramas including 'My ID Is Gangnam Beauty' (2018), 'Rookie Historian Goo Hae-ryung' (2019) and 'True Beauty' (2020).This will mark Cha Eun-woo's first time featuring in a movie.Meanwhile, the shooting for 'Decibel' has reportedly already begun on April 20.(Credit= 'jongsuk0206' 'eunwo.o_c' Instagram)(SBS Star)