뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Jessi Shares that She Used to Get Bullied in School for Being the Only Asian Student
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] Jessi Shares that She Used to Get Bullied in School for Being the Only Asian Student

[SBS Star] Jessi Shares that She Used to Get Bullied in School for Being the Only Asian Student

Lee Narin

Published 2021.04.27 18:15 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Jessi Shares that She Used to Get Bullied in School for Being the Only Asian Student
Korean-American hip-hop artist Jessi shared her heartbreaking past. 

On April 25 episode of SBS' television show 'Tikita Car', Jessi made a guest appearance. 
JessiDuring the talk, Jessi talked about living in the United States when she was young. 

Jessi said, "The area where I lived in the States had no Asians. I was the only Asian in my school. I was constantly bullied. It lasted like six years." 

She continued, "For those six years, an anger built in me. So, one day, I stood up against the bullies. Following that day, nobody bullied me anymore." 

She went on, "A lot of people say that I seem like a strong person. Yes, it's true. I believe I've become mentally strong." 
JessiThen, Jessi revealed that she always acted as if she was okay in front of her mother. 

Jessi said, "My life was tough, but I didn't want my mom to worry about me. So, I told my mom this all the time, 'I'm okay, mom. Everything is fine with me.'" 

She resumed, "Even if I sink to the bottom, I'll always rise back up. My mom tells me how incredible I am, seeing what I had gone through." 
JessiJessi was born and raised in the United States, and moved to Korea when she was 15 years old in order to achieve her dream to enter the Korean music industry. 

(Credit= SBS Tikita Car) 

(SBS Star)    
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.