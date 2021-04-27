뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: TAEMIN Gets Shocked Upon Discovering He Wore 'Open Here' Pants Years Ago
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] VIDEO: TAEMIN Gets Shocked Upon Discovering He Wore 'Open Here' Pants Years Ago

[SBS Star] VIDEO: TAEMIN Gets Shocked Upon Discovering He Wore 'Open Here' Pants Years Ago

Lee Narin

Published 2021.04.27 15:27 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: TAEMIN Gets Shocked Upon Discovering He Wore Open Here Pants Years Ago
TAEMIN of K-pop boy group SHINee got shocked upon finding out that he wore 'open here' pants years ago. 

On April 22, SHINee featured in a YouTube show by one popular YouTube channel. 
SHINeeDuring the show, the host Jaejae read out a comment made by SHINee's fan about performing 'View' again. 

Jaejae said, "The fan said, 'Please perform 'View' again. It'll be amazing as long as TAEMIN doesn't wear 'open here' pants again." 

As TAEMIN nor the rest of members had no idea what pants the fan was talking about, the production team showed them a past photo of TAEMIN. 

In the photo, TAEMIN was dancing to 'View' while wearing blue casual pants that said 'open here' in the middle over a fly. 
SHINee TAEMINWhen TAEMIN saw this photo, he responded, "What? Is that for real? I had no idea that was written there!" 

MINHO and ONEW burst into loud laughter and had difficulties breathing properly for ages. 

KEY just stared at the photo in shock, and said, "I'm so shocked that 'open here' was written right there." 

Then, Jaejae laughingly commented, "It seems like a lot of fans were shocked by those pants. Make sure you don't wear them again." 
 

(Credit= '문명특급 - MMTG' YouTube) 

(SBS Star)    
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.