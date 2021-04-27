[SBS Star] Navi Listens to BTS' Music as Part of Prenatal Care?

Singer Navi revealed that she listens to K-pop boy group BTS' music as part of prenatal care.On April 25, Navi updated her Instagram with three new photos.The first two photos were magazine shots of BTS' member V.Over these photos, Navi wrote, "I'm looking at photos of V for my unborn baby again."She continued, "Joy, come to this world like this hyung. Be handsome and healthy like him."The next photo was BTS' signed album that said, "To Navi. Hi, this is BTS. We believe that it's our first time greeting you after briefly meeting you on a music show."The members of BTS resumed, "We really love your songs. We're excited to be in the same scene as you."Here, NAVI wrote, "I'm going to listen to BTS' songs so that they'll have a good prenatal influence on my baby."Navi married a non-celebrity in November 2019; her baby is due in the end of May.(Credit= 'navi_jiho' Instagram)(SBS Star)