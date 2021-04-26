[SBS Star] DARA Shares What It Is Like to Live in a Hotel While Her Home Is Being Refurbished

K-pop artist DARA shared what her life in a hotel is like.About a week ago, DARA updated her Instagram with some news.At that time, DARA said, "My home is being renovated at the moment, so I decided to live in a hotel on my own for the time being. I'll be here for about two weeks."She continued, "As it is a hotel, everything is convenient. It almost feels like home. It'll be even better if there were a microwave and washing machine in this room though."In the photos, DARA was seen looking comfortable in her hotel room.Then on April 24, DARA gave an update on her hotel life.DARA said, "I wanted to make the room feel more like home, so I brought more of my stuff, including frames. I've been ordering food and enjoying the night view here. It's so nice."She resumed, "I love breakfast here, too. If I need something, there is a convenience store in the hotel as well. Living in a hotel is incredible so far."She added, "Every day feels like I'm on vacation. Let's work hard and rest hard!"Along with this caption, DARA uploaded photos of her going around places in the luxury five-star hotel she is staying.As DARA looked truly happy with her life there, fans all smiled ear to ear seeing how happy she looked.(Credit= 'daraxxi' Instagram)(SBS Star)