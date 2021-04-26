[영상] 윤여정, 오스카 수상 쾌거…"아들들아, 엄마 열일했다"

영화 '미나리'의 배우 윤여정이 미국 최고 권위 영화상인 오스카에서 수상의 영광을 안았습니다.



현지 시간 25일 미국 로스앤젤레스 유니언 스테이션에서 열린 제93회 아카데미 시상식에서 윤여정은 한국 배우 최초로 여우조연상 트로피를 거머쥐었습니다.



'미나리' 제작자인 배우 브래드 피트의 호명으로 무대에 오른 윤여정은 이번에도 기대를 저버리지 않는 수상 소감을 전하며 큰 박수를 받았는데요, 영상으로 함께 보시죠.



다음은 소감 전문.



브래드 피트, 드디어.. 반가워요.



영화 촬영 땐 어디 계셨던 거예요? (웃음)



만나 뵙게 되어 영광입니다.



아시다시피 저는 한국에서 왔습니다.



제 이름은 '윤여정'인데요, 많은 유럽분이 저를 '여영'이라고 하거나 '유정'이라고 하더라고요.



오늘 밤은 여러분 모두 용서해드리겠습니다.



저는 지구 반대편에 살고 있어요.



그동안 오스카 시상식을 TV로만 봐왔는데 제가 이곳에 직접 왔다니 믿기지 않네요.



네.. 잠시 마음을 가다듬고 진정해볼게요.



제게 투표해주신 아카데미 회원분들, 대단히 감사합니다.



우리 멋진 '미나리' 가족들에게도 감사의 인사를 전합니다.



스티븐, 이삭 감독님, 예리, 노엘, 앨런.. 우리는 가족이 되었습니다.



무엇보다 정이삭 감독님이 없었다면 저는 오늘 밤 이 자리에 없었을 겁니다.



감독님은 우리의 캡틴이었습니다.



깊은 감사를 전합니다. 그리고 또..



사실 저는 우리가 경쟁할 수 없다고 생각해요.



제가 어떻게 글렌 클로즈를 이기겠어요?



저는 그녀의 영화를 수없이 많이 봤습니다.



우리 후보들 모두, 각자의 영화에서 수상자입니다.



우리는 서로 다른 역할을 연기했고, 때문에 경쟁할 수 없죠.



오늘 밤 저는 단지 조금 더 운이 좋았던 것뿐이에요.



그래요, 저는 여러분보다 운이 좋았어요.



또는 미국인들이 한국 배우를 대접하는 방법일 수도 있을까요?



아무쪼록 감사합니다.



그리고 저를 일하게 만든, 두 아들에게도 고맙다고 말하고 싶네요.



사랑하는 아들들아, 이게 엄마가 열심히 일한 결과란다.



이 상을 저의 첫 감독님, 김기영에게 바치고 싶습니다.



저의 데뷔작을 함께해주신, 아주 천재적인 분이죠.



살아계셨다면 정말 기뻐하셨을 거예요.



진심으로 모두에게 감사드립니다.



Mr. Brad Pitt, finally! Nice to meet you. Where were you while we were filming in Tulsa? It's a very honor to meet you. As you know, I'm from Korea, actually my name is Yuh-Jung Youn. Most of the European people call me Yuh-Yung, some of them call me Yu-Jung. But tonight, you are all forgiven. And well.. I usually... I'm living in the other part of the world. I just watched television, It is a oscar, event on the television. Just watching, like a television program for us. But me being here by myself, I cannot believe it that I'm here. Okay, let me put myself together. Thank you, Tremendous thanks to the Academy members who voted for me. Thank you for the wonderful MINARI family, Steven, Isaac, Yeri, Noel, and Alan. We became a family. And most of all, Lee Isaac Chung, without him, I couldn't be here tonight. He was our captain and my director. Thanks to you, Too many thanks to you. And I'd like to thank.. see, I don't believe in competition. How can I win Glenn Close? win over Glenn Close? I have been watching her so many performances, so this is just... all the nominees, five nominees, we are the winner for the different movies. We played different roles, so we cannot compete with each other. Tonight I'm here is that just because of a little bit of luck, I think. Maybe luckier than you. And also maybe.. Is that an American hospitality for the Korean actor? I'm not sure. Thank you so much. And I'd like to thank to my two boys who made me go out and work. So, beloved sons, , this is the result because mommy works so hard. And I'd like to dedicate this award for my first director, KIM Ki-Young who was a very genius director. I made a movie together with my first movie. I think he will be very happy if he is still alive. Thank you very much! Tremendous thanks for everybody. Thank you.



(구성 : 김휘란, 편집 : 차희주)