[SBS Star] "I Wanted to Join SM More than JYP" SUNMI Says She Almost Became a Trainee at SM Ent.

K-pop artist SUNMI revealed that she almost became a trainee at SM Entertainment instead of JYP Entertainment.On April 24 episode of KBS' television show 'Come Back Home', SUNMI made a guest appearance.During the talk, SUNMI shared how she ended up joining JYP Entertainment.SUNMI said, "When I was 13, I auditioned for SM Entertainment. At that time, I was deciding whether to join SM Entertainment or not."She continued, "Then, one staff at SM Entertainment happened to move to JYP Entertainment. Following the move, the staff recommended me to audition for JYP Entertainment."She went on, "So, I did and became a trainee at JYP Entertainment. But I actually wanted to join SM Entertainment than JYP Entertainment at that time."Then, SUNMI shared that she almost made debut with a funny stage name.SUNMI said, "Our head producer J.Y. Park gave funny stage names to us before our debut as Wonder Girls."The K-pop star laughingly resumed, "My stage name was 'Berry', So-hee's stage name was 'IC' and Ye-eun's was 'Silver'."After spending years training under JYP Entertainment, SUNMI made debut as a member of girl group Wonder Girls in February 2007.(Credit= KBS Come Back Home)(SBS Star)