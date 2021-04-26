뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] "I Wanted to Join SM More than JYP" SUNMI Says She Almost Became a Trainee at SM Ent.
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] "I Wanted to Join SM More than JYP" SUNMI Says She Almost Became a Trainee at SM Ent.

[SBS Star] "I Wanted to Join SM More than JYP" SUNMI Says She Almost Became a Trainee at SM Ent.

Lee Narin

Published 2021.04.26 11:36 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] "I Wanted to Join SM More than JYP" SUNMI Says She Almost Became a Trainee at SM Ent.
K-pop artist SUNMI revealed that she almost became a trainee at SM Entertainment instead of JYP Entertainment. 

On April 24 episode of KBS' television show 'Come Back Home', SUNMI made a guest appearance. 
SUNMIDuring the talk, SUNMI shared how she ended up joining JYP Entertainment. 

SUNMI said, "When I was 13, I auditioned for SM Entertainment. At that time, I was deciding whether to join SM Entertainment or not." 

She continued, "Then, one staff at SM Entertainment happened to move to JYP Entertainment. Following the move, the staff recommended me to audition for JYP Entertainment." 

She went on, "So, I did and became a trainee at JYP Entertainment. But I actually wanted to join SM Entertainment than JYP Entertainment at that time." 
SUNMIThen, SUNMI shared that she almost made debut with a funny stage name. 

SUNMI said, "Our head producer J.Y. Park gave funny stage names to us before our debut as Wonder Girls." 

The K-pop star laughingly resumed, "My stage name was 'Berry', So-hee's stage name was 'IC' and Ye-eun's was 'Silver'." 
SUNMIAfter spending years training under JYP Entertainment, SUNMI made debut as a member of girl group Wonder Girls in February 2007. 

(Credit= KBS Come Back Home) 

(SBS Star)    
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.