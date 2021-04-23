뉴스
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Lee Seung Gi Impresses Everyone with His Skills in Action Scenes
Lee Narin

Published 2021.04.23 18:30 View Count
Actor/singer Lee Seung Gi amazed everybody with his skills in action scenes. 

Recently, one behind-the-scenes footage of SBS' drama 'VAGABOND' (2019) circulated online. 

The footage showed what went on behind Lee Seung Gi and actress Suzy while shooting their drama. 

The reason why this particular footage went viral online was because of how great Lee Seung Gi did his action scenes. 
Lee Seung GiAs it was an action drama and Lee Seung Gi played a role of a former stuntman, there were a lot of scenes where he had to do stunts. 

Even though some action scenes required Lee Seung Gi to do difficult stunts, he did not get a help of a stuntman. 

He aggressively fought with other actors, hung on a speedy car, jumped from a high building and so on. 
Lee Seung GiAt that time, Lee Seung Gi said during an interview, "I'm always nervous about filming action scenes." 

He continued, "Every time I come to film 'VAGABOND', I'm like, 'I really hope I don't get hurt today.'" 
 

(Credit= 'SBS Catch' YouTube) 

(SBS Star)   
