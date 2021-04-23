뉴스
[SBS Star] Kang Ha Neul Reveals that He Used to Write Cheesy Love Letters
뉴스

Lee Narin

Published 2021.04.23 14:38
Actor Kang Ha Neul shared that he used to write cheesy love letters to his past lovers. 

Recently, Kang Ha Neul sat down for an interview with the press to speak about his upcoming movie 'Waiting for Rain'. 
Kang Ha NeulDuring the interview, one reporter mentioned hearing about a love letter in the movie being written by Kang Ha Neul himself. 

Kang Ha Neul answered with a shy smile, "Yes, I wrote the letter myself. I was able to draw myself more into my character as I wrote the letter. It was easier for me to act in the movie after that." 

He resumed, "When I was younger, I used to write love letters a lot. They were really cheesy. They were the kind of letters that you would see on social media 10 years ago." 
Kang Ha NeulThen, Kang Ha Neul was asked whether he liked girls like the rain like his character 'Young-ho' in 'Waiting for Rain'. 

Kang Ha Neul continued, "'Young-ho said he preferred girls like the rain than girls like the stars. But I think I'm the opposite of him." 

He went on, "I've never really thought about it, but I feel like I would prefer girls who are like the stars.

He explained, "It's because I believe she would be able to light up my surroundings. I'm like the rain, I think." 
Kang Ha NeulMeanwhile, 'Waiting for Rain' is to hit the theaters on April 28. 

(Credit= SBS Entertainment News) 

(SBS Star)   
