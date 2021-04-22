뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Jay Park Shares a Shocking Reason Why He Ran for 6 Kilometers Alone
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] Jay Park Shares a Shocking Reason Why He Ran for 6 Kilometers Alone

[SBS Star] Jay Park Shares a Shocking Reason Why He Ran for 6 Kilometers Alone

Lee Narin

Published 2021.04.22 14:23 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Jay Park Shares a Shocking Reason Why He Ran for 6 Kilometers Alone
Korean-American hip-hop artist Jay Park revealed a shocking reason why he ran for six kilometers by himself. 

On April 20, Jay Park updated his Instagram with some new photos. 

The first photo was of Jay Park's selfie where he is drenched in sweat. 

Over this photo, Jay Park wrote, "I ran six kilometers by myself today, because..." 
Jay ParkIn the next photo, there was a bowl of instant noodles, rice and fried egg. 

Here, Jay Park wrote, "It is because I had these as a late-night snack last night." 

He continued, "I don't regret eating these at all though." 
Jay ParkJay Park is known for having a muscular body, and it seems as if he puts in more effort than many assume to maintain his body shape. 

Regarding this post, Jay Park's fans wrote comments such as, "Umm... Does this mean I have to run like 1,000 kilometers?", "Reflecting on myself at the moment...", "Wow, I'm so impressed." and so on. 

(Credit= 'jparkitrighthere' Instagram) 

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.