[SBS Star] Jay Park Shares a Shocking Reason Why He Ran for 6 Kilometers Alone

Korean-American hip-hop artist Jay Park revealed a shocking reason why he ran for six kilometers by himself.On April 20, Jay Park updated his Instagram with some new photos.The first photo was of Jay Park's selfie where he is drenched in sweat.Over this photo, Jay Park wrote, "I ran six kilometers by myself today, because..."In the next photo, there was a bowl of instant noodles, rice and fried egg.Here, Jay Park wrote, "It is because I had these as a late-night snack last night."He continued, "I don't regret eating these at all though."Jay Park is known for having a muscular body, and it seems as if he puts in more effort than many assume to maintain his body shape.Regarding this post, Jay Park's fans wrote comments such as, "Umm... Does this mean I have to run like 1,000 kilometers?", "Reflecting on myself at the moment...", "Wow, I'm so impressed." and so on.(Credit= 'jparkitrighthere' Instagram)(SBS Star)