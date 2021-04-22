뉴스
[SBS Star] Lee Kwang Soo·Seo Kang-jun·Lee Dong Wook·Kang Ha Neul·Han Ji Min·Yoona to Lead a Movie
Lee Narin

Published 2021.04.22
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Lee Kwang Soo·Seo Kang-jun·Lee Dong Wook·Kang Ha Neul·Han Ji Min·Yoona to Lead a Movie
Actors Lee Kwang Soo, Seo Kang-jun, Lee Dong Wook, Kang Ha Neul, actresses Han Ji Min and Yoona are leading a movie together. 

On April 22, a production team of an upcoming movie 'Happy New Year' shared a star-studded cast. 

They said that actors/actresses Lee Kwang Soo, Seo Kang-jun, Lee Dong Wook, Kang Ha Neul, Han Ji Min, Yoona, Kim Young-kwang, Ko Sung-hee, Lee Jin Wook and more will be starring in this movie. 
Happy New Year movie cast Happy New Year movie cast'Happy New Year' takes places at a luxurious hotel where Lee Dong Wook's character is the owner and Han Ji Min's character is an executive manager. 

Around the time of new year, men and women of different ages and backgrounds come together, and discover their new and old relationships. 

It will be directed by Kwak Jae-yong, who is known for his prior romantic classics such as, 'My Sassy Girl' (2001), 'The Classic' (2003), 'Windstuck' (2004) and more. 
Happy New Year movie castThe film is to be released in theaters and on local streaming platform Tving.

(Credit= 'leedongwook_official' 'yoona__lim' 'seokj1012' 'roma.emo' 'masijacoke850714' Instagram)

(SBS Star)   
