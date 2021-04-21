[SBS Star] Kang Ha Neul Shares How He Positively Responded to a Hacker Who Hacked His Social Media

Actor Kang Ha Neul revealed how he positively reacted to a hacker who hacked his social media.On April 21, MBC's television show 'Radio Star' shared a footage of Kang Ha Neul online.During the talk, Kang Ha Neul said, "One night when I was asleep, I started receiving many calls from my friends. It turned out an adult advertisement had been uploaded on my social media."He continued, "As soon as I found out about it, I tried to sign in, but kept failing as I hadn't used that account for a long time, and forgotten my password."Then, Kang Ha Neul said he managed to sign in following a couple of tries.The actor said, "After I signed in, I deleted the post right away. I wasn't happy about it for sure, but I didn't think being angry would help me in any ways."He went on, "So, I uploaded a post saying, 'One great hacker hacked into my account just earlier, he/she knew my password.'"He added, "'I think the hacker was trying to remind me what my password was, because I've forgotten it.' I tried to think about it as positively as I could."As the hosts listened to this, they commented, "Seriously? Wow, that's impressive how you responded to such an annoying situation."(Credit= MBC Radio Star)(SBS Star)