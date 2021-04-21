뉴스
[SBS Star] MOON BIN & Cha Eun-woo Share the Most Embarrassing Times of Meeting Their Fans
Lee Narin

Published 2021.04.21 14:03
MOON BIN and Cha Eun-woo of K-pop boy group ASTRO shared the most embarrassing times of meeting their fans outside work. 

On April 17 episode of JTBC's television show 'Knowing Brothers', MOON BIN and Cha Eun-woo made a guest appearance. 
ASTRODuring the talk, MOON BIN shared his recent experience of meeting his fan when he went to a hospital to get a colonoscopy.

MOON BIN said, "It was my first time getting a colonoscopy. When I was waiting to get it, a nurse came in and told me that she was my fan." 

He continued, "As I was in such an awkward position, I felt so embarrassed. I was like, 'I really hope this will end soon.'" 

He went on, "Right then, she played ASTRO's song 'No, I Don't' for me to relax. How could I relax?! I couldn't feel more embarrassed." 
ASTROThen, Cha Eun-woo said he also once met a nurse fan when he went to the hospital. 

Cha Eun-woo said, "One of the nurses said that she was a fan of mine, so I felt really proud and happy." 

The K-pop star resumed, "I had to get a shot, and thought I was getting it on my bum for some reason. As soon as the nurse fan walked in, I just pulled my pants down and showed her my butt." 

He added, "But then she said, 'It's for your arm.' So, I pulled my pants back up. It was genuinely embarrassing." 
ASTRO ASTRO(Credit= JTBC Knowing Brothers)

(SBS Star)   
