[SBS Star] MOON BIN & Cha Eun-woo Share the Most Embarrassing Times of Meeting Their Fans

MOON BIN and Cha Eun-woo of K-pop boy group ASTRO shared the most embarrassing times of meeting their fans outside work.On April 17 episode of JTBC's television show 'Knowing Brothers', MOON BIN and Cha Eun-woo made a guest appearance.During the talk, MOON BIN shared his recent experience of meeting his fan when he went to a hospital to get a colonoscopy.MOON BIN said, "It was my first time getting a colonoscopy. When I was waiting to get it, a nurse came in and told me that she was my fan."He continued, "As I was in such an awkward position, I felt so embarrassed. I was like, 'I really hope this will end soon.'"He went on, "Right then, she played ASTRO's song 'No, I Don't' for me to relax. How could I relax?! I couldn't feel more embarrassed."Then, Cha Eun-woo said he also once met a nurse fan when he went to the hospital.Cha Eun-woo said, "One of the nurses said that she was a fan of mine, so I felt really proud and happy."The K-pop star resumed, "I had to get a shot, and thought I was getting it on my bum for some reason. As soon as the nurse fan walked in, I just pulled my pants down and showed her my butt."He added, "But then she said, 'It's for your arm.' So, I pulled my pants back up. It was genuinely embarrassing."(Credit= JTBC Knowing Brothers)(SBS Star)