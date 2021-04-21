뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] HAHA Reveals that Byul Wants a Fourth Child
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] HAHA Reveals that Byul Wants a Fourth Child

[SBS Star] HAHA Reveals that Byul Wants a Fourth Child

Lee Narin

Published 2021.04.21 11:30 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] HAHA Reveals that Byul Wants a Fourth Child
Singers HAHA shared that his wife singer Byul mentioned having a fourth child recently. 

On April 20 episode of tvN's television show 'On & Off', HAHA talked about his married life with Byul. 
HAHAHAHA said, "The reason why I decided to marry Byul was because I had a feeling that she would never betray me whatever happens to me." 

He continued, "Byul told me that she married me since I wasn't crazy about her. She said that it was just all about timing for her. I was actually really shocked when she first told me that, but my love for her grows stronger every day."

He went on, "I'm crazy about her now. As you can see, we have three children together. That's a proof that shows how much I love her." 
HAHAThen, HAHA revealed something that he has never talked about anywhere else before. 

HAHA said, "It's my first time sharing this, but Byul spoke about having a fourth child not too long ago. She said that she was curious about him/her." 

He resumed, "I mean, I'm curious about him/her too, but I told her, 'Let's put that aside. Let's not think about it.'" 
HAHAHAHA and Byul got married in 2012, and their first son Dream was born the year after.

Then, they had a second son Soul in 2017, and first daughter Song last July.

(Credit= 'quanhaha79' Instagram, tvN On & Off)

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.