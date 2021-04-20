[SBS Star] Kim Woo Bin ♥ Shin Mina in Talks to Lead a Drama Together

Actor Kim Woo Bin and actress Shin Mina are in talks to lead a drama alongside one another.On April 20, news outlet Star News reported that Kim Woo Bin and Shin Mina are featuring in an upcoming drama 'Our Blues' (literal translation) together.'Our Blues' is a drama written by writer Noh Hee-kyung, who previously wrote hit dramas including 'That Winter, the Wind Blows', 'Dear My Friends', 'Worlds Within' and more.It is to depict the lives of people who have completely different lives.According to the report though, Kim Woo Bin and Shin Mina were not offered to play lovers in the drama.Not long after this report was released, Kim Woo Bin and Shin Mina's management agency AM Entertainment gave their official response.AM Entertainment commented, "It's true that the two stars are considering to join 'Our Blues', but nothing has been decided yet."If Kim Woo Bin and Shin Mina say yes to their offer, it will mark the first time for the couple to work in a drama together.Kim Woo Bin and Shin Mina have been together for about six years since 2015.(Credit= 'illusomina' '____kimwoobin' Instagram)(SBS Star)