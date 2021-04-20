[SBS Star] SHINee TAEMIN Sheds Tears While Thanking Fans for Their Love for the Last 13 Years

TAEMIN of K-pop boy group SHINee cried while thanking fans for their love and support for the last 13 years.On April 19, TAEMIN held a live broadcast on NAVER V LIVE titled, 'Thank you for the last 13 years'.The live broadcast went on for about 45 minutes, and TAEMIN explained that it was to say his goodbye before his military service.During the live broadcast, TAEMIN said, "I'm enlisting in the military next month. To be specific, my enlistment is on May 31."He continued, "That means, I'll have to take a break from this industry for some time. There are a great number of things that I want to say, but I want to thank you the most."He resumed, "I was really young when I made debut. It's been over 15 years since I started my race to become a K-pop star. I've received a great amount of love so far."Then, TAEMIN suddenly teared up and looked away from the camera.TAEMIN commented, "It's just pretty upsetting and sad that I'll be taking a break. I know I shouldn't be, and it's not really like that. I guess, umm, I just don't like the fact that the time has passed this much already."He went on, "When I was young, I wondered what I would be doing when I'm 30. Here I am, not far from it, getting ready to enlist in the military. I feel like the first part of my life has come to an end."Lastly, he added, "Looking back at my life, I definitely have achieved a lot of my goals. Most of them were all thanks to you. Thank you, and don't worry about me. I'll do well there, and return before you know it."TAEMIN is to begin his military service as part of a military band on May 31; he's the last SHINee member to serve the national mandatory duty.(Credit= 'SHINee' NAVER V LIVE)(SBS Star)