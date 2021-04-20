[SBS Star] SHINee MINHO Receives an Adorable Letter from Na-eun

MINHO of K-pop boy group SHINee shared a cute drawing and letter that he received from professional soccer player Park Joo-ho's child Na-eun.On April 18, MINHO updated his Instagram with a new post.The post included photos of a drawing and letter that Na-eun sent him to his house.In the letter, Na-eun wrote, "Uncle MINHO, I'm going to a dance class for the first time today. I feel good, but a little nervous. I will show you how to dance."She continued, "I will make a cake for you. What kind of cake do you like? Uncle MINHO, I miss you. Have a nice day!"Na-eun had written MINHO's full name and address as well as her full name and address on the envelope as well.Over these photos, MINHO wrote, "I received this from Eden (Na-eun's Swiss name) today. She has such a lovely handwriting. I can't believe that she called me 'Choi Min-ho'."He resumed, "Thank you, Na-eun! I'll always be supporting you. Do show me your dance the next time I see you. I love you!"MINHO is a close friend of Park Joo-ho; he frequently hangs out with Park Joo-ho's family including his three children―Na-eun, Geon-hoo and Jin-woo.(Credit= 'choiminho_1209' Instagram)(SBS Star)