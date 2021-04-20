뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Lee Su-hyun Reveals that IU Helped Her Get Rid of Her Thoughts About Wanting to Retire
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] Lee Su-hyun Reveals that IU Helped Her Get Rid of Her Thoughts About Wanting to Retire

[SBS Star] Lee Su-hyun Reveals that IU Helped Her Get Rid of Her Thoughts About Wanting to Retire

Lee Narin

Published 2021.04.20 14:09 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Lee Su-hyun Reveals that IU Helped Her Get Rid of Her Thoughts About Wanting to Retire
Lee Su-hyun of K-pop duo AKMU shared that she has been thinking a lot about retiring from the industry recently. 

On April 18 episode of JTBC's television show 'Hooray to My Independence, Lee Su-hyun shared her struggles. 
Lee Su-hyunLee Su-hyun said, "Nothing is fun for me these days. I really want to take some time off. But I can't; I have to keep working." 

She continued, "When I see my schedule, I sigh first. The first thing that comes up in my mind is, 'Oh, so I'm only getting that day off next week.' Even music is not so fun anymore."

She resumed, "It's been about a year since I felt this way. I feel like I've done nothing that I want to do for the past year. I've actually been thinking a lot about retiring." 
Lee Su-hyunThankfully, Lee Su-hyun said that the hardest days are over now. 

Lee Su-hyun said, "I have hope that I'll overcome this period. IU told me that she had the same struggles in the past. Her words really comforted me, and I'm trying to fight this as hardest I can right now." 

She added, "I started living on my own not too long ago, and I think that helped quite a bit. My work and personal life seem more balanced after moving out." 
Lee Su-hyunDebuted in April 2014 with an album 'PLAY', AKMU released a great number of hit songs including 'Time and Fallen Leaves', 'How People Move', 'How Can I Love the Heartbreak, You're the One I Love' and many more. 

(Credit= JTBC Hooray to My Independence, 'dlwlrma' Instagram)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.