[SBS Star] Lee Su-hyun Reveals that IU Helped Her Get Rid of Her Thoughts About Wanting to Retire

Lee Su-hyun of K-pop duo AKMU shared that she has been thinking a lot about retiring from the industry recently.On April 18 episode of JTBC's television show 'Hooray to My Independence, Lee Su-hyun shared her struggles.Lee Su-hyun said, "Nothing is fun for me these days. I really want to take some time off. But I can't; I have to keep working."She continued, "When I see my schedule, I sigh first. The first thing that comes up in my mind is, 'Oh, so I'm only getting that day off next week.' Even music is not so fun anymore."She resumed, "It's been about a year since I felt this way. I feel like I've done nothing that I want to do for the past year. I've actually been thinking a lot about retiring."Thankfully, Lee Su-hyun said that the hardest days are over now.Lee Su-hyun said, "I have hope that I'll overcome this period. IU told me that she had the same struggles in the past. Her words really comforted me, and I'm trying to fight this as hardest I can right now."She added, "I started living on my own not too long ago, and I think that helped quite a bit. My work and personal life seem more balanced after moving out."Debuted in April 2014 with an album 'PLAY', AKMU released a great number of hit songs including 'Time and Fallen Leaves', 'How People Move', 'How Can I Love the Heartbreak, You're the One I Love' and many more.(Credit= JTBC Hooray to My Independence, 'dlwlrma' Instagram)(SBS Star)