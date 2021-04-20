뉴스
[SBS Star] Jessica ♥ Tyler Kwon Show that They Are Still in Love After 8 Years
Lee Narin

Published 2021.04.20 11:30 View Count
K-pop artist Jessica and Korean-American entrepreneur Tyler Kwon are still in love with each other. 

On April 18, Jessica welcomed her 32nd birthday. 

To celebrate this precious day, Tyler Kwon shared posts on his Instagram. 
JessicaThe first post was of Tyler Kwon and Jessica's photos of their shadows at different places. 

They are holding hands, and affectionately standing next to each other. 

In the caption, Tyler Kwon wrote, "Happy birthday, J! #goodtimes #yourock." 
JessicaThe second post was also photos of the couple's shadows on streets that give off European vibes. 

Along with these photos, Tyler Kwon wrote, "Happy birthday, J! #bestfriend." 

Not long after these posts were uploaded, Jessica 'liked' them. 
JessicaTyler Kwon is a founder of an entertainment company 'The Coridel Group'. 

Jessica and Tyler Kwon said to have been in a relationship since 2013. 

(Credit= 'tylerykwon' 'jessica.syj' Instagram) 

(SBS Star)  
