[SBS Star] Tiffany Young Says She Feels More & More Proud of Being Part of Girls' Generation Over Time

Tiffany Young of K-pop girl group Girls' Generation shared that she feels more and more proud of being a member of Girls' Generation as time goes by.On April 19, Tiffany Young sat down for an interview with the press.During the interview, Tiffany Young talked about Girls' Generation's recent 5000-day debut anniversary.Tiffany Young said, "As years pass on, I feel like I feel more and more proud of being part of Girls' Generation."She resumed, "For some time, we have been more active as a group, but it's not totally the same at the moment. Despite that, we think about each other all the time."She continued, "We are in this precious period where we are all individually going forward but also at the same time. We give advice to one another so that we can keep improving ourselves."Then, Tiffany Young said, "If time and opportunity come around, we would like to get together and perform for fans. Even though we're not together together right now, we'll always be looking for each other."She went on, "So, I hope everybody would know that Girls' Generation is like one family. When they look at us, I want them to think, 'It truly seems like they are a family.' I hope we can be a 'home' to our fans."Lastly, she added with a smile, "It's only been 15 years since Girls' Generation made a start. It's still only a beginning."Girls' Generation made debut in August 2007 with a song 'Into the New World'.(Credit= 'girlsgeneration' Facebook)(SBS Star)