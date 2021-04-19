뉴스
[SBS Star] Yuri Says Her Mother Did Not Tell Her About Having Cancer So That She Can Focus on Career
Lee Narin

Published 2021.04.19 17:28
Yuri of K-pop girl group Girls' Generation shared that she found out about her mother's cancer while later she had it. 

On April 18 episode of MBN's television show 'House of Eat Some More' (literal translation), Yuri made a guest appearance. 
YuriDuring the talk, Yuri talked about her family. 

Yuri said, "My mother had breast cancer a long time ago, but it recurred right before my debut as a member of Girls' Generation." 

She continued, "But I had no idea about that. Nobody in my family told me about it. They told me everything after she had all been treated." 
YuriWhen asked why her family did not tell her, Yuri answered, "It turned out that they didn't want to affect my career in any negative way." 

She resumed, "After they told me that, I got so angry. I was upset that they hid it from me whatever their intentions were. I felt betrayed than thankful." 
YuriThen, Yuri teared up, thinking about that time. 

With teary eyes, Yuri commented, "I still feel terrible that I didn't know about my mother's health. I mean, she could have passed away then, if things became worse." 

She added, "From that day, I try to speak to my mother more often. I also try to give more attention to my family, and take better care of them." 
Yuri(Credit= MBN House of Eat Some More) 

(SBS Star)   
ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.