뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Kim Woo Bin ♥ Shin Mina Spotted Enjoying a Hiking Date
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] Kim Woo Bin ♥ Shin Mina Spotted Enjoying a Hiking Date

[SBS Star] Kim Woo Bin ♥ Shin Mina Spotted Enjoying a Hiking Date

Lee Narin

Published 2021.04.19 16:21 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Kim Woo Bin ♥ Shin Mina Spotted Enjoying a Hiking Date
Actor Kim Woo Bin and actress Shin Mina enjoyed a hike together. 

On April 18, both Kim Woo Bin and Shin Mina updated their Instagram with new photos. 
Kim Woo BinKim Woo Bin updated his with two photos and a leaf emoji in the caption. 

The photos showed Kim Woo Bin resting on a bench in the mountains. 

He is wearing comfortable clothes, cap and mask, and looking as if he is happy being surrounded by greens. 
Kim Woo BinShin Mina also posted a photo of herself in the same hiking trail as Kim Woo Bin. 

In the photo, Shin Mina is trying hard to take a photo of something that is high above ground. 

Along with this photo, Shin Mina wrote, "Trying my best to take that photo somehow." 
Shin MinaKim Woo Bin and Shin Mina became close while filming a commercial together in February 2015, then they started dating that year.

It has been about six years since the couple have been together. 

(Credit= 'illusomina' '____kimwoobin' Instagram) 

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.