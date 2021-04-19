[SBS Star] Kim Woo Bin ♥ Shin Mina Spotted Enjoying a Hiking Date

Actor Kim Woo Bin and actress Shin Mina enjoyed a hike together.On April 18, both Kim Woo Bin and Shin Mina updated their Instagram with new photos.Kim Woo Bin updated his with two photos and a leaf emoji in the caption.The photos showed Kim Woo Bin resting on a bench in the mountains.He is wearing comfortable clothes, cap and mask, and looking as if he is happy being surrounded by greens.Shin Mina also posted a photo of herself in the same hiking trail as Kim Woo Bin.In the photo, Shin Mina is trying hard to take a photo of something that is high above ground.Along with this photo, Shin Mina wrote, "Trying my best to take that photo somehow."Kim Woo Bin and Shin Mina became close while filming a commercial together in February 2015, then they started dating that year.It has been about six years since the couple have been together.(Credit= 'illusomina' '____kimwoobin' Instagram)(SBS Star)