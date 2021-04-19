뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Super Junior HeeChul Says He Deeply Regrets Smoking in His School Days
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] Super Junior HeeChul Says He Deeply Regrets Smoking in His School Days

[SBS Star] Super Junior HeeChul Says He Deeply Regrets Smoking in His School Days

Lee Narin

Published 2021.04.19 14:30 Updated 2021.04.19 14:33 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Super Junior HeeChul Says He Deeply Regrets Smoking in His School Days
HeeChul of K-pop boy group Super Junior shared one thing that he deeply regrets from doing in the past. 

On April 16 episode of KBS' television show 'Hits Song', HeeChul talked about his past. 
HeeChulDuring the talk, another host Kim Min-ah asked HeeChul what he was like when he was still in school. 

HeeChul said, "Well, I used to smoke back then, and that is something that I really regret doing." 

He continued, "I smoked so much that I completely damaged my bronchial tubes. They don't function well anymore." 
HeeChulPreviously in one of the recent episodes of SBS' television show 'My Little Old Boy', HeeChul also shared what impact heavy smoking in the past had on him. 

HeeChul said, "I can't even have hot soup anymore. It's all because I smoked too much." 

He added, "It's been over 10 years since I've stopped smoking now. If I could go back in time, I would never start smoking." 
HeeChul(Credit= KBS Hits Song) 

(SBS Star)    
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.