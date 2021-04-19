[SBS Star] Super Junior HeeChul Says He Deeply Regrets Smoking in His School Days

HeeChul of K-pop boy group Super Junior shared one thing that he deeply regrets from doing in the past.On April 16 episode of KBS' television show 'Hits Song', HeeChul talked about his past.During the talk, another host Kim Min-ah asked HeeChul what he was like when he was still in school.HeeChul said, "Well, I used to smoke back then, and that is something that I really regret doing."He continued, "I smoked so much that I completely damaged my bronchial tubes. They don't function well anymore."Previously in one of the recent episodes of SBS' television show 'My Little Old Boy', HeeChul also shared what impact heavy smoking in the past had on him.HeeChul said, "I can't even have hot soup anymore. It's all because I smoked too much."He added, "It's been over 10 years since I've stopped smoking now. If I could go back in time, I would never start smoking."(Credit= KBS Hits Song)(SBS Star)